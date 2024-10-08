FEMA is Still Here for Hurricane Francine Survivors

BATON ROUGE, La. – FEMA remains in Louisiana to assist survivors recovering from Hurricane Francine.

As of Oct. 7, more than 17,000 residents in Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, Jefferson, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Mary and Terrebonne parishes have received more than $46 million in assistance since Hurricane Francine made landfall on Sept. 11, 2024.

This includes:

More than $12.6 million for Serious Needs Assistance, a one-time payment of $750 per household. This payment would be in addition to any other assistance from FEMA . The money can be used for emergency supplies like water, food, first aid, breastfeeding supplies, infant formula, diapers, personal hygiene items, or fuel for transportation. It is available to eligible survivors who apply within the first 30 days after the disaster was declared.

Both Serious Needs Assistance and Displacement Assistance require an inspection to confirm eligibility before funds are provided to applicants.

In the nine parishes designated for federal assistance, Disaster Recovery Centers are open to support survivors. FEMA employees are on-hand to answer questions and assist with applications. Representatives of the U.S. Small Business Administration, the State of Louisiana and nonprofit and nongovernmental partners are also on available to assist survivors as they navigate their recovery.

The centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish).

DRCs are open at the following locations:

Ascension Parish

Lemann Memorial Center

1100 Clay St.

Donaldsonville, LA 70346

Assumption Parish

Assumption High School, North Building

4880 Hwy 308

Napoleonville, LA 70390

Jefferson Parish

Martin Luther King Community Resource Center

1042 31st St

Kenner, LA 70065

Lafourche Parish

Lafourche Parish Emergency Operations Center

4876 Hwy. 1

Raceland, LA 70394



St. Charles Parish

Alan Arterbury Building

14564 River Road

New Sarpy, LA 70078

St. John the Baptist Parish

Reserve Library

1482 Hwy 44

Reserve, LA 70084

St. James Parish

Convent Community Center

5775 Hwy 44

Convent, LA 70723

St. Mary Parish

Morgan City Municipal Auditorium

728 Myrtle St.

Morgan City, LA 70380

Terrebonne Parish

Terrebonne Parish Library

151 Library Drive

Houma, LA 70360

The centers will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. No appointment is necessary.

You do not have to visit a center to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The quickest way to apply is by going online at disasterassistance.gov/.

Additional options when applying include:

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4817. Follow FEMA Region 6 social media at X.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/femaregion6.