FEMA is Still Here for Hurricane Francine Survivors
BATON ROUGE, La. – FEMA remains in Louisiana to assist survivors recovering from Hurricane Francine.
As of Oct. 7, more than 17,000 residents in Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, Jefferson, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Mary and Terrebonne parishes have received more than $46 million in assistance since Hurricane Francine made landfall on Sept. 11, 2024.
This includes:
- More than $12.6 million for Serious Needs Assistance, a one-time payment of $750 per household. This payment would be in addition to any other assistance from FEMA. The money can be used for emergency supplies like water, food, first aid, breastfeeding supplies, infant formula, diapers, personal hygiene items, or fuel for transportation. It is available to eligible survivors who apply within the first 30 days after the disaster was declared.
- More than $8.7 million for Displacement Assistance or money to help with housing needs if you cannot return to your home because of the disaster. The money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or other options.
- More than $2.5 million for the Clean and Sanitize program which is up to $300 from FEMA and the State of Louisiana to help clean up houses damaged by Francine that remain habitable.
Both Serious Needs Assistance and Displacement Assistance require an inspection to confirm eligibility before funds are provided to applicants.
In the nine parishes designated for federal assistance, Disaster Recovery Centers are open to support survivors. FEMA employees are on-hand to answer questions and assist with applications. Representatives of the U.S. Small Business Administration, the State of Louisiana and nonprofit and nongovernmental partners are also on available to assist survivors as they navigate their recovery.
The centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish).
DRCs are open at the following locations:
Ascension Parish
Lemann Memorial Center
1100 Clay St.
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
Assumption Parish
Assumption High School, North Building
4880 Hwy 308
Napoleonville, LA 70390
Jefferson Parish
Martin Luther King Community Resource Center
1042 31st St
Kenner, LA 70065
Lafourche Parish
Lafourche Parish Emergency Operations Center
4876 Hwy. 1
Raceland, LA 70394
St. Charles Parish
Alan Arterbury Building
14564 River Road
New Sarpy, LA 70078
St. John the Baptist Parish
Reserve Library
1482 Hwy 44
Reserve, LA 70084
St. James Parish
Convent Community Center
5775 Hwy 44
Convent, LA 70723
St. Mary Parish
Morgan City Municipal Auditorium
728 Myrtle St.
Morgan City, LA 70380
Terrebonne Parish
Terrebonne Parish Library
151 Library Drive
Houma, LA 70360
The centers will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. No appointment is necessary.
You do not have to visit a center to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The quickest way to apply is by going online at disasterassistance.gov/.
Additional options when applying include:
- Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.
- Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.
- To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.
For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4817. Follow FEMA Region 6 social media at X.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/femaregion6.
