ShedHub Welcomes Knight Outdoor Products, Expanding Availability of Portable Buildings to Greater Houston, TX

SEALY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knight Outdoor Products, a dealer of outdoor structures and portable buildings, has joined ShedHub, an online marketplace for sheds and portable buildings. Through this collaboration, residents in Sealy, Weimar, Sugar Land, Cypress, Katy, and the surrounding areas can now browse, make inquiries, and compare Knight Outdoor Products’ inventory online via ShedHub’s platform.

Established in 2017, Knight Outdoor Products provides a range of outdoor structures, including portable buildings, carports, metal garages, and cabins, from manufacturers such as C&H Carports, Stor-Mor Portable Buildings, and General Shelters. The company’s inventory meets a variety of outdoor structure needs, including storage, shelter, vehicle protection, and recreational use.

Knight Outdoor Products carries C&H Carports’ steel structures, which include carports, garages, RV covers, barns, and commercial buildings. These products are manufactured in the United States, and installation services are also provided when needed. The company’s carports and other steel structures are designed to protect vehicles and equipment from weather conditions.

In addition to carports, Knight Outdoor Products also offers portable buildings from Stor-Mor Portable Buildings. These structures are customizable, so customers can modify features such as windows, doors, shutters, and paint colors.

Knight Outdoor Products also features 27 cabin styles and more from General Shelters. They also have Barns, Shorts Barns, Signature Gables, Efficiency Gables, Peaks and Fully Finished Cabins. Customers can visit Knight Outdoor Products’ locations in Sealy and Weimar, TX, to view the available inventory or consult with staff for assistance in selecting the right product for their needs. Their outdoor structures are available through a rent-to-own program, except for the Fully Finished Cabins.

By joining ShedHub, Knight Outdoor Products inventory is now more accessible to customers in the Houston area. ShedHub’s online platform allows users to browse available products, compare options, and make inquiries online.

Customers interested in viewing the products offered by Knight Outdoor Products can visit their ShedHub page at https://shedhub.com/seller-shed-inventory/Knight-Outdoor-Products/3A2753.



About Knight Outdoor Products

Knight Outdoor Products is a dealer of portable buildings, carports, garages, and cabins. With locations in Sealy and Weimar, TX, the company serves the greater Houston area, providing outdoor structures from manufacturers such as C&H Carports, Stor-Mor Portable Buildings, and General Shelters.



About ShedHub

ShedHub is an online marketplace connecting customers with manufacturers and dealers of portable buildings and sheds. ShedHub’s platform allows users to browse, compare, and customize sheds and other outdoor structures.

