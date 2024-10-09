Vincent Pompetti's King Arthur & The Ladies of The Lake Releases November 22nd, 2024

King Arthur & The Ladies of The Lake Cover King Arthur & Excalibur King Arthur goes to war

A New Graphic Novel Weaving Celtic Myth and Historical Reality

The Ladies of The Lake is something I've wanted to do for a long time. I'm passionate about myths, and this is one of the great founding myths.” — VIncent Pompetti, Author

ST. JOHN'S, NL, CANADA, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Panel Press is pleased to announce the release of King Arthur & The Ladies of The Lake, the latest graphic novel from acclaimed artist Vincent Pompetti, on November 22nd, 2024. The book presents a fresh take on the enduring Arthurian legend, blending Celtic myth and history into a richly illustrated narrative. Known for his use of colored inks, Pompetti brings a distinctive style to this retelling of the Arthurian legend.In King Arthur & The Ladies of The Lake, Pompetti explores themes of balance, nature, and the relationships between men and women, drawing deeply from original Celtic mythology. The story centers on Arthur as he navigates the birth of his new kingdom and the arrival of Christianity to Britain, guided by the women who hold the key to his fate. Through these archetypal figures, Pompetti highlights the cyclical interplay between masculine and feminine forces, reflecting on the deeper harmony sought in both myth and history.The book will be available in hardcover and digital formats through major retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and independent bookstores. For more information on the release, or to schedule interviews with Vincent Pompetti, please visit Edelweiss or contact Black Panel Press at info@blackpanelpress.com.Vincent Pompetti, born in Liège, Belgium, is an Italian graphic novelist and painter. A graduate of the St. Luc Institute, he is known for his graphic novel Ancient Astronauts and collaborations like The Corsair and Conquest: Julius Caesar's Gallic War. His work has been exhibited in Europe and Canada.About Black Panel PressFounded in 2017, Black Panel Press is an independent graphic novel publisher based in Toronto, with distribution through Diamond Comic Distributors in the United States and Canada. The company publishes international creator-owned graphic novels for adults. For more information, visit www.blackpanelpress.com

