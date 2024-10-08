Press Releases

10/08/2024

CT DoAg Issues Recall of Raw Milk from Nature View Dairy

Consumers encouraged to discard product and return bottle for refund

(HARTFORD, CT) – The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) has issued a stop sale and recall of bottled raw milk from Nature View Dairy in Bridgewater, CT. This action follows confirmation by the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) of two human cases of Campylobacter illness which were related to the consumption of bottled raw milk. CT DoAg and DPH immediately began investigating the source of illness.

“Consumers should be cautious when ingesting raw milk products, especially those in high-risk categories,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “Our agency is dedicated to ensuring that all farm products are safe for consumption through routine sampling and testing on the farm as well as working in tandem with our sister agency on investigations to protect public health.”

Additional samples of bottled raw milk were collected and tested resulting in a positive test result for campylobacter. This bacterium is the number one cause of human foodborne illness. Campylobacter can frequently be found in raw milk or undercooked meats. The most common signs of human illness are diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps that may be accompanied by vomiting and nausea. Symptoms usually start two to five days after the person ingests campylobacter bacteria and last about one week. The illness is usually self-limiting and does not require antibiotics.

Nature View Dairy is complying with a voluntary recall of all raw milk products from retail distribution locations in Connecticut, including farm stores, natural food, and grocers. CT DoAg is working with DPH and Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) on this investigation.

“The DPH team is collaborating with our partners at CT DoAg and DCP to assist with laboratory testing and messaging to residents throughout the state,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “Those who exhibit symptoms of Campylobacter infection that last more than two days should contact their health care provider. While anyone can get sick from Campylobacter, children aged 5 and younger, pregnant people, adults 65 and older, and those with a weakened immune system are at an increased risked for serious illness.”

Consumers who have purchased bottled raw milk from Nature View Dairy should discontinue use, and either discard, or return the bottle to where they purchased the raw milk for a full refund. Consumers with questions should contact Nature View Dairy at 860-355-3276 during the daytime hours.

Pasteurization is a process that removes disease causing germs by heating milk to a high enough temperature for a specific length of time. Raw or unpasteurized milk can be a source of foodborne illness. While good practices on farms can reduce contamination, they cannot guarantee safety from pathogens. Pasteurized milk offers the same nutritional benefits without the risks of raw milk consumption.

