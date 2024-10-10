Brother Fights to Push Sibling with Cerebral Palsy Across Finish Line of IRONMAN World Championship for Second Time

Brent and Kyle Pease cross the finish line of the 2018 IRONMAN World Championships in Kona Brent and Kyle Pease, along with other KPF teammates, stop for a photo during one of their IRONMAN training rides. Brent and Kyle Pease cross the finish line at the 2024 Disney Marathon Weekend - one of more than 125 races they've completed together.

Brent and brother Kyle Pease take on the iconic 140.6-mile Triathlon again with a strong message of hope and resilience

We’re not only preparing physically, but are also boldly raising awareness about the importance of including and wholly supporting people with disabilities in sports, in the workplace” — Brent Pease, co-founder and Executive Director of The Kyle Pease Foundation

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Six years ago, brothers Brent and Kyle Pease made history by becoming the first push-assist brother duo to cross the finish line of the IRONMAN World Championship in Kona, and this month they’re taking on the grueling event with a renewed sense of purpose.The world-famous race is still one of the most intense tests of endurance, determination and the power of the human spirit. While pulling, pedaling and pushing his brother across 140.6 miles is a complicated feat, the brothers are no strangers to breaking down barriers and overcoming challenges to ensure individuals with disabilities are given the same opportunities as non-disabled athletes in sports and in society as a whole.“The path to Kona has been paved with countless hours of training, preparation and an unwavering belief in our mission,” said Brent Pease, co-founder and Executive Director of The Kyle Pease Foundation (KPF) . “We’re not only preparing physically, but are also boldly raising awareness about the importance of including and wholly supporting people with disabilities in sports, in the workplace - where there is still a massive gap in the way businesses and industry create meaningful work - and beyond. We hope to prove once again that every step toward the finish line is another step closer to our goal of empowering the next generation of athletes with disabilities for years to come.”The brothers’ participation in the IRONMAN World Championship event serves as a testament to their commitment to inclusivity in sports and beyond. The Pease brothers have dedicated their lives to proving that disability is not a limitation but a powerful catalyst for change and inspiration. Together they founded KPF, a non-profit dedicated to changing the national narrative and shedding light on the challenges of individuals with disabilities in the workforce, and across society, through sports and groundbreaking initiatives like its Inclusive Employment Program. KPF’s Inclusive Employment Program engages individuals with disabilities in meaningful work and provides them with the tools needed to contribute to the day-to-day efforts of the business.A National Challenge: Workforce Inclusion for People with DisabilitiesIn businesses across the country, while there has been progress made, there’s a long way to go to create more meaningful work for people with disabilities - leaving many out of the workforce. While employment agencies focus on higher physical function, The Kyle Pease Foundation’s Inclusive Employment program serves as a model, where the “burden of care” aspect is lessened with more layers of support for its employees with disabilities for basic functional needs. From financial support, contributions to retirement accounts and more resources, the Foundation creates an environment where people can contribute with dignity and purpose.The story will be central to this year’s race, bringing attention to the importance of accessibility and the potential within every individual, regardless of physical limitations.On race day, Oct. 26, 2024, the Pease brothers' journey will be captured in real-time through on-the-ground media coverage and live updates on social media (@TheKylePeaseFoundation on Facebook and Instagram). Their performance will be documented, not just as a race, but as a narrative of resilience and the relentless pursuit of inclusion. For a preview of their Path to Kona, visit the KPF YouTube channel.To schedule an interview with Brent and Kyle Pease, please contact kpfmedia@athelogroup.com. For more information about KPF’s journey to the IRONMAN World Championships, please visit Kona 2024 — The Kyle Pease Foundation About The Kyle Pease FoundationFounded in 2011, The Kyle Pease Foundation is on a mission to change the national narrative and shed light on the challenges of individuals with disabilities in the workforce and across society through sports and groundbreaking initiatives like its Inclusive Employment Program. The 501(c)3 non-profit is breaking down barriers, serving as a blueprint for how companies can and should empower people with disabilities, while removing burdens and enabling meaningful work.The Foundation’s proactive fundraising supports direct assistance for its constituents, medical or adaptive sports equipment, scholarships and contributions to organizations that provide similar assistance to disabled persons. Serving as an inspiration, Brent and Kyle Pease made history as the first push-assisted brother duo to complete the IRONMAN World Championship in 2018, and have since competed in more than 125 competitive racing events to continue advocating for a more inclusive world.For more information on The Foundation or speaking opportunities with the Pease brothers, please visit http://www.kylepeasefoundation.org and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, YouTube and more.###

Athlete with Cerebral Palsy Takes on IRONMAN World Championship with Brother

