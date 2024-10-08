Submit Release
DOCUmation Named #2 in Midsize Category for San Antonio’s Top Workplaces in 2024

Group of DOCUmation employees smiling and posing for a photo, wearing shirts that say "Here to Serve" in the warehouse of the Texas Diaper Bank

DOCUmation Employees Volunteering at the Texas Diaper Bank during United Way Week 2024.

Group of business professionals and healthcare professionals smiling with a large check from DOCUmation, being presented to University Health Foundation.

Robby Brown presents a check to the University Health Foundation for the 2024 Medical Miracles Gala.

Megan Ingram (left) and Marisol Chapa (right) greet guests at the in-house Tech Showcase event.

Recognized for Employee-Driven Success: DOCUmation Ranks #2 Midsize Top Workplace in San Antonio for 2024

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCUmation is thrilled to announce its recognition as the #2 Top Workplace in the midsize category by the San Antonio Express-News for 2024. This honor, determined through employee feedback and rigorous analysis by Energage, reinforces DOCUmation's commitment to fostering a culture of excellence, growth, and innovation.

“Being recognized as a Top Workplace is a testament to the passion and dedication of our employees,” said Robby Brown, President of South Texas for DOCUmation. “At DOCUmation, we are deeply invested in creating an environment where our team members feel valued, empowered, and supported. This award is not just an acknowledgment of our leadership but of every individual who contributes to the company’s success.”

Energage, a leading employee survey firm, partnered with the San Antonio Express-News for the 16th consecutive year to assess workplaces based on comprehensive employee feedback. This year, nearly 46,000 employees from more than 1,800 companies in the region participated. Organizations were evaluated across 24 factors, including leadership, company direction, pay, and employee appreciation.

"We are incredibly proud of this achievement, particularly because it reflects the voices of our employees,” added Hunter Woolfolk, CEO of DOCUmation. “Their feedback fuels our continuous drive to create a workplace where every team member can thrive and grow. This recognition is a milestone in our journey toward building an even more inclusive and dynamic organization."

With roots tracing back to the 1990s, DOCUmation has a long-standing tradition of leading in technology solutions. Over the years, the family-owned company has expanded its portfolio beyond print management, to include managed IT services, process automation solutions, and VoIP phone systems, maintaining a focus on cybersecurity and IT excellence. As DOCUmation continues to grow, the team remains committed to upholding its core values of integrity, innovation, and community engagement.

The Top Workplaces recognition is particularly meaningful because it stems from authentic employee feedback and exceeds national benchmarks. DOCUmation is honored to be listed alongside other esteemed companies in the region and remains dedicated to furthering its mission of providing top-tier solutions while offering an exceptional work environment.

For more information on DOCUmation and career opportunities, please visit www.mation.com.

About DOCUmatio: Service That Servies

