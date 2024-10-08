[Driving the “1+4” industries] 29th MIF features six exhibition areas + 6 themed business matching sessions to promote enterprise collaboration

MACAU, October 8 - As part of the celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland, the “29th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair” (29th MIF) has further refined its exhibition layout. Among the six exhibition areas, two are newly introduced, namely the “Diversified Industries Zone” and the “Portuguese-Speaking Countries Market Zone”. In addition, six themed business matching sessions and a range of online and offline promotional activities and services will be arranged simultaneously. These initiatives will leverage Macao’s unique role as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries and align with the “1+4” strategy for appropriately diversified economic development. The fair aims to foster the “industries+ MICE” synergy, in a bid to contribute to Macao’s appropriate economic diversification.

Immersive experience of Macao’s unique charm and helping local SMEs to “go global”

The 29th MIF will feature six exhibition areas: the “Partner City Thematic Zone”, the “Macao-Hengqin Economic and Trade Zone”, the “Chinese Provinces and Cities Trade and Investment Zone”, and the “Macao Local Enterprise Sales Area”, with the new additions being the “Diversified Industries Zone” and the “Portuguese-Speaking Countries Market Zone”.

The newly introduced “Diversified Industries Zone” is comprised of several sections: the “Macao Trade and Lifestyle Pavilion,” the “Smart Zone,” the “Big Health Zone,” the “Smart Expo Hub,” the “Science and Technology Week 2024 cum Exhibition of Achievements in Science and Technology Innovation”, and the “Macao Fashion Festival 2024”.

The “Macao Trade and Lifestyle Pavilion” is co-organised by the Industrial Association of Macau, the Macao Importers and Exporters Association, the Macau Textile Merchants Association, and the Macau Shipper’s Association. Under the theme “Fashion in Daily Life: A Showcase of Style”, the pavilion highlights a range of Macao’s distinctive products and services across various sectors represented by the four associations through home-style settings. Small-scale theatrical performances will also be arranged to enhance interaction and engagement, helping local SMEs make use of the exhibition platform to “go global.”

Beauty and big health section debuting at the fair

For the first time, the “Big Health Zone” will feature a beauty and big health section alongside displays of pharmaceutical products, biotechnology, health supplements, medical equipment, and related supporting services. This new addition will showcase the diversity and innovation of beauty brands from the Greater Bay Area, along with the application of technology in health products and emerging market trends. It will also explore opportunities for collaboration and synergy between traditional Chinese medicine and the beauty industry.

Exploring digital transformation in the MICE industry

The “Smart Expo Hub” will demonstrate the latest trends, technologies, and solutions in smart exhibitions from both Macao and Hengqin. It aims to foster collaboration between the MICE industry of the two regions by exploring future developments and co-operation opportunities in smart exhibitions. It will highlight strategies for promoting the digital transformation of the MICE industry, enhancing the overall competitiveness of Macao and Hengqin’s MICE industry chain, and illustrating their strengths and appeal in hosting large-scale international events.

Supporting exhibitors in business upgrades and attracting investors to Macao and Hengqin

As a professional event certified by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), MIF continues to serve as a platform for fostering corporate collaboration. A Macao fintech company revealed that MIF enabled it match with a commercial partner from Macao Ideas last year, integrating the partner’s products into the company’s online digital service platform, thus expanding its business. A Shandong food company, which has participated in MIF many times, shared that it has established a joint venture with a Macao partner in Hengqin. Their products are now available through various channels in Macao, including integrated tourism and leisure enterprises and souvenir shops. The company has also leveraged Macao’s platform connecting China and Portuguese-speaking countries to expand into markets such as Mozambique. A food manufacturer from a Portuguese-speaking country mentioned that, after participating in MIF for the first time last year, they gained a deeper understanding of the market potential in Macao and the Chinese mainland. This year, they plan to return to MIF and hold a product launch to promote their brand.

Joint hosting of the 29th MIF and 2024MFE

Organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, the 29th MIF and the 2024MFE will be held concurrently at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao from 16 to 19 October 2024 (Wednesday to Saturday).

For the latest information, please visit the official website at www.mif.com.mo or www.mfe.mo; call (853) 2882 8711 (29th MIF) or (853) 8798 9654 (2024MFE); and follow “MICE_IPIM” on WeChat.