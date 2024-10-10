Author Dawn Heimer and Determined To Be Extraordinary Shine with Silver Medal at 2024 Moonbeam Children's Book Awards

Determined To Be Extraordinary by Dawn Heimer

Creating the STEM Leaders of the Future

I believe we can change the world, one book and one girl at a time.” — Dawn Heimer

Determined To Be Extraordinary, authored by Dawn Heimer, has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Nonfiction - Chapter Book category at the 2024 Moonbeam Children's Book Awards. The book features the inspiring stories of 27 modern women leaders in STEM, empowering young girls to envision themselves as the STEM innovators of tomorrow. By showcasing women who have broken barriers and achieved success in traditionally male-dominated fields, she aims to provide a relatable and inspiring roadmap. "The stories shared in this book are proof that with perseverance, resilience, and self-belief, girls can become the STEM leaders of the future," Heimer added. "I'm beyond thrilled that this book is resonating with readers and making a difference," said Dawn Heimer, who is based in Rhode Island and New York City. "This award not only acknowledges my work but also celebrates the incredible women whose stories can shape the next generation of STEM leaders." The Moonbeam Children's Book Awards recognize excellence in children's literature, focusing on books that inspire and nurture young minds. Heimer's book addresses the need for literature highlighting contemporary female role models in STEM and aims to encourage more young girls to enter these fields. Determined To Be Extraordinary continues to empower young readers with stories of perseverance, brilliance, and growth.

