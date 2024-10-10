First cohort publication released from the Canadian Open Parkinson Network (C-OPN)

Canadian Open Parkinson Network (C-OPN) logo.

First publication describing the Parkinson’s disease cohort, the largest in Canada

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Canadian Open Parkinson Network published their first research paper describing the Parkinson’s disease cohort of participants in the Journal of Parkinson’s Disease. This is a major milestone for C-OPN and the Canadian Parkinson’s disease research community, with the Parkinson’s disease cohort representing the largest of its kind in Canada. The paper depicts a snapshot of over 1500 people living with Parkinson’s in Canada, including information about age at diagnosis, first and current symptoms, medical history, medications prescribed, and so much more. The C-OPN cohort offers a unique perspective into living with Parkinson’s disease in Canada, as it allows for comparison between provinces, something that is described in this paper. The paper is available via Open Access through the Journal of Parkinson’s Disease, to read more click here Bob de Wit (Surrey, British Columbia) was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2014 at 46 years old, and has since become a participant and fierce advocate of C-OPN. “As a person living with Parkinson’s disease, I am always looking for ways to both contribute toward a cure and improve my own day-to-day lived experience with this disease. Having been part of several national research studies facilitated by C-OPN, I have been fortunate to contribute to groundbreaking research and also interact with the leading researchers and clinicians in the field. In my opinion, it has led to better self-care and an improved longer term prognosis [for myself],” says Bob.C-OPN is a research platform that connects individuals affected by Parkinson’s disease and related disorders with researchers across Canada. Funded by Parkinson Canada and Brain Canada, C-OPN recruits people living in Canada with Parkinson’s disease, Atypical Parkinsonism, or volunteer controls and collects de-identified information to be stored in our database, biobank, and registry. These resources are made available to researchers and clinicians studying Parkinson’s in Canada and around the world, with the goal of accelerating research discoveries in the field and improve the lives of those living with this debilitating condition. Over 50 research projects have already begun to utilize C-OPN resources.Bob continues, “this paper not only sheds light on the diverse experiences of those living with Parkinson’s across Canada, but also highlights the collective strength of our community. By sharing our stories and data, we are helping to advance research that could lead to better treatments and a deeper understanding of Parkinson’s disease. It feels incredibly rewarding to be part of something that aims to make a real difference in the lives of so many.” This first publication on the C-OPN Parkinson’s disease cohort represents the first of many significant contributions to the Parkinson’s disease research landscape in Canada.If you would like to become a participant of C-OPN (as part of the Parkinson’s disease cohort, Atypical Parkinsonism cohort, or volunteer control group) and contribute to future research, sign-up here . If you are a researcher, clinician, or trainee in the field of Parkinson’s and would like to gain access to these resources and become a part of the C-OPN research community, join here

