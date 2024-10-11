Super Brush LLC to Showcase Advanced Foam Swabs at Medical Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis, October 16-17, 2024

Super Brush LLC is excited to announce its participation in the Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) Minneapolis event.

Super Brush specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators”
— Diane Henry, Director of Sales

SPRINGFIELD , MA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC is excited to announce its participation in the Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) Minneapolis event, taking place from October 16-17, 2024, at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The company will be exhibiting at booth #3911, showcasing its innovative, lint-free foam swabs designed for a variety of applications across multiple industries.

As the Midwest’s largest MedTech event, MD&M Minneapolis expects over 5,000 advanced manufacturing professionals to attend, eager to explore the latest technologies in biocompatible materials, components, assembly, and contract manufacturing. Super Brush's foam swabs are recognized for providing critical solutions in these fields.

“Super Brush specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators,” said Diane Henry, Director of Sales. “We offer a range of sizes, styles, and shapes tailored to meet any specific kit, package, or application requirements. Our swabs are engineered without adhesives, ensuring no contamination of the fluid being applied. Each mitt is made from durable, lint-free foam.”

Super Brush’s product line extends from patented firearm cleaning products to sterile collection swabs, offering industries technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning, sample collection, removal of excess materials, and the application of lubricants, solvents, adhesives, and topical antiseptics.

The Super Brush team will be on hand at booth #3911 to answer questions about their innovative products. For those unable to attend MD&M Minneapolis, more information about the complete range of USA-made Super Brush lint-free foam cleaning swabs can be found at www.superbrush.com or by contacting sales@superbrush.com.

About Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC is a leader in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. Offering solutions from cosmetic applicators to cleanroom-compatible swabs, Super Brush serves various industries with technically advanced products for precision cleaning, sample collection, and application tasks. The company is ISO certified, and FDA registered, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety.

About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

