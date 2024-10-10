Elevate Medical Solutions to Exhibit at AHIMA24 in Salt Lake City, Showcasing Medical Coding Outsourcing Expertise

Elevate Medical Solutions to showcase customized coding solutions, audits, and exclusive offers for healthcare providers at booth #1312.

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leader in medical coding outsourcing and revenue cycle management, Elevate Medical Solutions , is pleased to announce its participation in the AHIMA24 Conference, taking place in Salt Lake City from October 27-29, 2024. Elevate will be exhibiting at booth #1312, where attendees can learn about their range of services and take advantage of exclusive offers.As a trusted partner in the healthcare industry, Elevate Medical Solutions specializes in helping healthcare organizations improve coding accuracy and compliance while reducing administrative burdens. With the increasing demand for efficient and compliant coding processes, Elevate’s tailored services are designed to meet the unique needs of each healthcare provider.“We are excited to showcase our medical coding services at AHIMA24 and connect with healthcare leaders who are looking for reliable, high-quality coding solutions,” said Jenny Cox, President of Elevate Medical Solutions. “Our goal is to be an extension of each organization’s team, ensuring they receive top-tier service that enhances their operations and supports better financial outcomes.”Meet the Elevate Team at Booth #1312. Attendees of AHIMA24 are encouraged to visit booth #1312 to meet the Elevate Medical Solutions team, which includes:- Nicolas Cindric, CEO- Kerry Chase, Vice President of Business Development- Katie Kovar, Marketing Director- Andrew Herkert, Director of Business DevelopmentThis knowledgeable team will be available to discuss how Elevate’s customized services can benefit healthcare organizations, from improving compliance to optimizing revenue cycle processes.Elevate Medical Solutions is offering exclusive deals for AHIMA24 attendees who are interested in outsourcing their medical coding. Attendees who visit booth #1312 will have the opportunity to receive a discounted rate on facility inpatient coders and free post-audit education for anyone who signs up for their yearly or quarterly audit.Jenny Cox added, “At Elevate, we believe that having a trusted partner for medical coding can significantly reduce the burden on healthcare organizations, allowing them to focus on patient care. We are offering special deals to those who meet with us at the conference, so they can see firsthand how our team can support their coding needs.”In addition to medical coding outsourcing, Elevate Medical Solutions offers a range of comprehensive services that help healthcare organizations achieve greater operational efficiency, including:- Medical Coding Audits – Ensuring coding accuracy and compliance with current regulations.- CDI (Clinical Documentation Improvement) Education – Training programs to improve clinical documentation and revenue.- Medical Coder Education – Keeping coders up-to-date with the latest best practices and coding standards.- Physician Education – Supporting physicians in improving their coding and documentation practices.- Revenue Cycle Management Consulting – Helping organizations optimize their revenue cycle and improve financial performance.- Denials Management – Providing solutions to effectively manage and reduce claim denials.Why Elevate Medical Solutions?What sets Elevate Medical Solutions apart is its commitment to quality, customization, and integrity. With a team of credentialed coding experts, Elevate ensures that its clients receive high-quality services tailored to their specific needs. Their coding solutions are designed to deliver efficiency and accuracy, helping healthcare organizations maintain compliance and optimize their reimbursement processes.Elevate’s core values of integrity, humility, expertise, and a team player mentality guide every aspect of their work. As a 100% U.S.-based company, Elevate takes pride in offering localized, personalized service to its clients across the country.Elevate Medical Solutions invites all AHIMA24 attendees to join them and visit booth #1312.About Elevate Medical SolutionsElevate Medical Solutions is your trusted coding and HIM partner helping improve your medical coding and reimbursement process. Established in Madison, WI, we pride ourselves on being 100% based in the United States. Quality delivery, localized and personalized service, and reliability are at the forefront of everything we do. Our intent is not to come in and simply “check the boxes.” Rather, we are here to serve as an extension of your team. Our services include medical coding outsourcing, coding audits, clinical documentation improvement (CDI), medical coder, and physician education, revenue cycle management (RCM) consulting, and denials management. For more information on Elevate Medical Solutions, visit https://www.elevatecoding.com

