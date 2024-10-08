Better Days Treatment Center Now Offers Inpatient Rehab to Those Suffering From Alcohol and Drug Addiction

Anaheim, California – Better Days Treatment Center, a leading detox and rehab facility in California, is happy to announce that it is now offering inpatient rehab to those suffering from alcohol and drug addiction. Ranging from specialist programs, such as couples rehab and pet-friendly rehab, to residential rehab and luxury rehab options, the top treatment center hopes its enhanced selection will empower more individuals to change their lives through accessing high-quality addiction treatment.

With over 40 years of experience offering premier alcohol and drug addiction treatment services, Better Days Treatment Center’s new inpatient rehab utilizes the facility’s highly trained team and reality-based recovery model to help residents develop healthier expectations by using their own lived experiences as teaching moments.

“Our addiction specialists are available to answer your questions and make a personalized plan recommendation,” said a spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center. “We offer many different types of care, which makes it easy to find one that works for your goals, preferences, and budgets.”

Inpatient rehab can be very effective, especially for people who have been using drugs or alcohol for a long time. Better Days Treatment Center provides 24/7 supervision that allows patients to focus on their recovery, prevent relapses, and build a long-lasting support system with other patients who have undergone similar experiences.

During a patient’s stay in inpatient rehab, they will receive one-on-one therapy with a specialist therapist where they will explore the root causes of their addiction and come up with solutions to resolve them while additionally learning coping techniques and strategies for the future.

Inpatient rehab will also provide patients with an opportunity to participate in group sessions. These are a helpful opportunity to learn and grow from listening to the experiences of others who are going through a similar path in life. On top of these types of treatment, patients can enjoy holistic healing techniques like meditation, yoga classes, and potentially even working with a personal trainer or a nutritionist.

“Better Days provides personalized treatment for addictions to drugs and alcohol. We can help you unlock a brighter tomorrow whether you’re struggling with an addiction to heroin, benzos, cocaine, methamphetamine, or any other illicit substance. Our individualized approach will help you get as much out of the time you spend on your recovery as possible,” furthered the spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center.

Better Days Treatment Center encourages individuals to reach out to its compassionate team by calling (844) 991-3135 to develop a specialized recovery plan today.

