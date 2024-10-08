DACF Commissioner Amanda Beal Joins White House Event on Shaping the Future of Agriculture and Rural America

MAINE, October 8 - Back to current news.

October 8, 2024

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

AUGUSTA - Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) Commissioner Amanda Beal will participate in a high-level White House event today, focusing on the future of agriculture and the critical role of rural America. Hosted by senior White House officials and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, the "Farmers and Ranchers In Action" event will highlight the Biden-Harris Administration's historic investments in family farms, rural communities, and the broader food system.

The American Rescue Plan Act, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and Inflation Reduction Act have provided novel opportunities to make unprecedented investments to strengthen our rural economies, said Commissioner Beal. Maine has actively utilized these funds to expand farm and food production infrastructure, support food security, and increase the amount of Maine-grown food available to communities across our state and region. Furthermore, we have greatly appreciated the opportunity and flexibility of USDA programs that have allowed us to tailor the use of funds to the specific needs of our state.

The event will allow participants to engage directly with key White House and USDA leaders, share success stories and challenges from their respective states, and explore opportunities for future partnerships. The agenda includes remarks from Secretary Vilsack, Under Secretary Jenny Lester Moffitt, Ambassador Doug McKalip, Chief Agriculture Negotiator for the U.S. Trade Representative, and Neera Tanden, White House Domestic Policy Advisor.

Following the White House programming, Commissioner Beal and other participants will visit the USDA to engage with and hear from Department leaders on core programs and initiatives key to the Secretarys vision for supporting family farms, increasing the resiliency of rural communities, and creating new income opportunities for Americas producers.