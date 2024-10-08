Spirion Opens Australia Data Center to Support SaaS Customers

Expansion allows Spirion customers to achieve automated data security outcomes while following national standards for data privacy.

We’re excited about our continued global expansion and will be adding more data centers in the coming months.” — Kevin Coppins, CEO, Spirion

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spirion LLC, the world’s foremost authority in data discovery , classification, and remediation, today announced the opening of its first data center in Australia to support customers moving to Spirion' SaaS offering. The new data center, located in Sydney, will help Spirion customers adhere to national data sovereignty rules and leverage Spirion's solution to find every single byte of unknown data, classify, and remediate it for seamless compliance.The new data center will help Spirion meet the growing demand from the local market at a time when Australian companies have been hit hard by a relentless wave of ransomware attacks. Proposed Australian Privacy Act amendments also place increased scrutiny and potential data breach fines on organizations that fail to protect personal information.“Data discovery and classification is a critical capability for any sensitive data related initiative regardless of industry and geographic location. To ensure long-term success, Spirion has been very intentional about our international growth, prioritizing customer requirements while also providing support for the myriad of country specific data regulations. We’re excited about our continued global expansion and will be adding more data centers in the coming months," said Spirion CEO, Kevin Coppins.As data usage and data footprints skyrocket, Spirion steps up with a performance overhaul, equipping enterprises to manage their data more effectively. Recently, the DSPM vendor launched significant enhancements to its Sensitive Data Platform (SDP) enabling a greater level of visibility and control over business-critical data with an enhanced scanner node architecture enabling the analysis of data at the petabyte-scale.About SpirionIn a world that relies more and more on data, understanding and protecting it is crucial. That's why at Spirion, we're dedicated to helping organizations around the world protect their most sensitive information. Our mission is clear: deliver unmatched 98.5% accuracy in discovering personal, sensitive, and regulated data — no matter where it lives— and provide actionable analytics for superior visibility and measurement to protect at-risk and vital data.

