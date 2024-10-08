PartsSource Relocates Ohio Headquarters with Assistance from JLL

Move demonstrates PartsSource commitment to team member and customer experience

CLEVELAND, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PartsSource, the leading technology and enterprise software platform for managing mission-critical healthcare equipment, announced today that it is relocating from Aurora, Ohio to 50 Executive Parkway in Hudson, Ohio. JLL facilitated the 46,000 square-foot headquarters relocation to the 70,000 square-foot office building owned by Benedict Realty Group.



JLL Senior Vice President Kristy Hull and Vice President Daniel Rose represented PartsSource in the transaction.

PartsSource will occupy the first and second floors of the newly renovated Class A office building, which has excellent highway visibility, boasting 500 feet of frontage along I-80. The office offers team members convenient access to restaurants, hotels and retail offerings, creating a vibrant working environment to enhance the employee experience and help achieve long-term business success.

“The city of Hudson is a central location for our Ohio team members and this new building gave us the ideal environment to execute our vision of a modern, technology-forward workspace that fosters collaboration and innovation,” said PartsSource Chief Operating Officer, Alex Gedeon. “The majority our 500 team members reside in Ohio, and we are delighted to move into a progressive space that will increase our team’s capacity to deliver breakthrough evidence-based technology solutions that power uptime for our partners’ mission-critical equipment.”

“PartsSource has a vibrant culture of curiosity, passion, and collaboration, where our service-oriented team members work cross-functionally to solve complex challenges for our customers and partners. Our new Hudson headquarters matches the energy of our culture and is intentionally designed to enable community-based learning in collaboration with all those we work with, which leads to improved critical thinking, problem solving and teamwork,” added PartsSource Chief People Officer, Kami Bond.

“The PartsSource headquarters move further cements what we’re seeing in the market - flight-to-quality leasing momentum at office buildings with great amenities and consistent commercial tenant demand,” said Hull. “It was a pleasure working with PartsSource, enabling the company to continue to elevate their workplace and create greater capacity to best serve their employees and customers.”

Abe Zucker, of Benedict Realty Group, owner of 50 Executive Parkway, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome PartsSource to their new home at 50 Executive Parkway in Hudson, OH. Our Class A office building offers modern, flexible spaces designed to foster innovation and collaboration. Nestled in the vibrant Hudson community, 50 Executive is surrounded by exceptional amenities, from top-tier dining and shopping to beautiful parks and recreational facilities. PartsSource's presence will undoubtedly enhance the dynamic atmosphere in the area, and we are excited to support their growth and success in this thriving environment.”

About PartsSource®: Ensuring Healthcare is Always On®

PartsSource (www.partssource.com) is the leading technology and enterprise software platform for managing mission-critical healthcare equipment. With a mission of ensuring healthcare is always on, the award-winning healthcare technology company empowers 5,000 hospitals and 15,000 clinical sites to maximize asset availability, make evidence-based decisions, manage long‐tail spend, and track the quality of clinical assets through a comprehensive portfolio of parts, services and training solutions.

The PartsSource Logo, Ensuring Healthcare is Always On and Precision Procurement are registered trademarks of PartsSource, Inc.

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500® company with annual revenue of $20.8 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 108,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

