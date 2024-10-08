Acres Collaborates with Agricultural Economic Insights for In-Depth Land Analysis

Debut Report Highlights Yearly Variations in Farmland Transfers

Fayetteville, Ark., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acres.com , the land intelligence platform, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Agricultural Economic Insights (AEI), selecting Acres as its preferred land data and intelligence partner. Together, the two organizations aim to deliver deep insights into farmland transactions and ownership patterns.

As part of this partnership, AEI launched its first report powered by Acres, which challenges the widely accepted rule that 2% of farmland changes hands annually. The research, conducted by AEI’s David Widmar and Randy Dickhut and utilizing Acres data, focuses on farmland transactions in Illinois, offering a data-driven perspective that reshapes conventional wisdom.

“Collaborating with Agricultural Economic Insights is an exciting step forward in our goal to provide clarity and actionable intelligence around land data,” said Carter Malloy, Founder and CEO of Acres. “With our extensive land transaction data and AEI’s expertise in agricultural economics, we are poised to deliver novel insights and informed perspectives for AEI readers and Acres users alike.”

“Before, we often relied on rules of thumb or anecdotes to summarize farmland activity. Now, Acres provides data that allows for new measures and insights about the farmland market. We are excited to share market-level insights about the local conditions in recent years,” says David Widmar, Managing Partner at AEI.

Key Findings from the Report:

Farmland transactions fluctuate significantly year over year. While an average of 1.7% of Illinois farmland was sold annually from 2018 to 2023, the range varied from 1.5% in 2018 to a high of 2.2% in 2021.

County-level analysis reveals even greater variability, with some counties selling over 15% of their farmland during the same period—more than double the expected rate implied by the 2% rule of thumb.

The Acres-AEI research suggests that Illinois farmland has transacted faster than previously believed, pointing to similar trends likely existing across other regions and states.

AEI Premium subscribers now have insights supported by Acres data via the first report and subsequent research, providing access to comprehensive land intelligence and tools to navigate the evolving agricultural landscape.

About Acres

Acres.com is a land data and mapping platform built to bring transparency to America’s biggest asset–land. With data for over 150 million parcels of land, Acres brings together the information you need to understand and value land with confidence. Access more accurate and comprehensive land intelligence, comparable sales, and easy-to-use mapping tools for fast, informed decision making. Visit acres.com to learn more.

About Ag Economic Insights

AEI Premium is the community for decision makers in agriculture created by Agricultural Economic Insights. AEI Premium’s exclusive content and Ag Forecast Network tool help subscribers navigate today’s agricultural uncertainties more effectively. Learn more and start your free trial today at aei.ag/premium . Be your own guru.









Mary Mickel Acres 479.202.6167 mary.mickel@acretrader.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.