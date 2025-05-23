Talkdesk selected by Cegeka to modernize customer experience

Talkdesk artificial intelligence-powered solutions will accelerate Cegeka’s goal to enhance customer engagement and provide exceptional quality support across multiple channels

PALO ALTO, Calif. and HASSELT, Belgium, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkdesk®, Inc. , a global provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience (CX) technology that serves enterprises of all sizes, today announced that Cegeka , a leading global IT solutions provider, has selected Talkdesk to modernize its customer experience. By adopting the Talkdesk cloud-native and AI-driven platform, Cegeka aims to enhance customer engagement and deliver consistent, high-quality support across multiple channels. Talkdesk was selected for its omnichannel capabilities, user-friendly interface for its service desk agents, and advanced AI tools designed to streamline workflows and address diverse customer needs.

As part of the partnership, Talkdesk will provide Cegeka with a range of solutions from the Talkdesk CX Cloud™ suite. These capabilities include text-to-speech and speech-to-text, as well as live chat and voice bots, adding new channels for real-time support. Additionally, Talkdesk CX Analytics extracts valuable insights from customer conversations so Cegeka can continuously improve its customer service.

Talkdesk’s ongoing track record of innovating and introducing cutting-edge AI solutions to its platforms was a significant reason for Cegeka’s decision. Cegeka recognized how Talkdesk can help the organization seamlessly integrate AI into its customer service, minimizing response times and reducing average handle time (AHT). Among its many capabilities, Talkdesk Ascend AI enables businesses to automatically identify frequently asked questions (FAQs) and create consistent, fast responses to recurring issues. It also detects intent during conversations to improve agent responsiveness and service quality.

“Partnering with Talkdesk has supported our efforts to modernize customer experience at Cegeka,” said Luc Dedroog, vice president of digital workplace at Cegeka. “The platform offers flexibility and simplicity, which has helped streamline service for both our customers and service desk agents. We expect to see improvements in customer satisfaction from our initial deployments and look forward to exploring the potential of Talkdesk’s AI capabilities moving forward.”

Ease of deployment and use was another deciding factor in Cegeka’s choice to implement Talkdesk solutions. Talkdesk CX Cloud has a user-friendly interface and provides seamless integrations with the third-party systems Cegeka uses. The Microsoft Teams Connector integrates its communications solutions, and Talkdesk BYOC (Bring Your Own Carrier) facilitates easy integration with Cegeka's existing telephony provider to maintain its current customer service phone numbers—making Talkdesk solutions seamless to implement and deploy and putting all information easily at agents’ fingertips. Additionally, the Quobis app will enable internet-based calling and efficiently route conversations to the appropriate groups, without the need for manual routing.

“Talkdesk looks forward to empowering Cegeka to deliver an enhanced customer experience through our innovative and comprehensive solutions,” said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer and founder at Talkdesk. “Supporting Cegeka on its customer experience transformation journey is an honor.”

