Special Audit Details Investigation of Former Dover Mayor, Who Was Convicted of Theft in Office and Other Criminal Counts

COLUMBUS – A finding for recovery of $13,979 was issued Tuesday against the former mayor of the City of Dover, who was convicted of theft in office and related criminal counts after he pocketed wedding fees that should have been directed to the city, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.

The total included the $10,259 in court-ordered restitution against Richard Homrighausen plus additional misappropriated funds identified by the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which served as special prosecutor in the case.

Details of the investigation were released Tuesday in a special audit, available online at https://ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

SIU opened an investigation into Homrighausen in April 2021 after receiving a complaint alleging he improperly kept fees for conducting weddings as the city’s elected mayor, among other potential wrongdoing. The investigation was conducted with assistance from the Ohio Ethics Commission. Members of the Dover City Council also investigated alleged “illegal and improper” activities by the mayor.

State auditors determined Homrighausen performed 270 marriages between January 2014 and May 2021 and received payments totaling $11,315 that were not deposited into the city’s bank account.

Homrighausen was indicted in March 2022 and, following a four-day trial in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court in November 2022, was convicted on one felony count of theft in office, four misdemeanor counts of receiving improper compensation, and one misdemeanor count of dereliction of duty.

In addition to restitution and fines, Homrighausen was removed from his post as mayor and permanently barred from office.

Tuesday’s finding for recovery included $12,278 in favor of the City of Dover and $1,701 in audit costs.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 125 convictions resulting in more than $9 million in restitution (see Map of SIU Convictions since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

