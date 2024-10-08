Dubai Event Unveils ‘Earthy’ - a Web3 Game-Changer for Global Social and Environmental Causes

Event in Dubai Unveils 'Earthy' - a Web3 Game-Changer for Global Social and Environmental Causes

An exclusive Dubai event unveils 'Earthy', an innovative platform that empowers philanthropy for global humanitarian, social and environmental challenges.

With the Earthy platform, individuals and organizations can now effectively address global challenges, collaborate seamlessly, and create a measurable positive impact on the world.” — Samuel Singer, Founder of Earthy

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A select audience of stakeholders and investors witnessed the exclusive launch of Earthy , a groundbreaking and innovative platform designed to revolutionize the way individuals and organizations tackle philanthropy for global humanitarian, social and environmental challenges. Earthy is a powerful platform that harnesses AI technology to empower users and organizations to organize, raise funds, and manage charitable projects effectively. Whether it's a nonprofit initiative, a charitable organization, or a personal project, Earthy provides a comprehensive suite of tools to facilitate positive impact.The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Ambassador Douglas Owen-Ali, International Ambassador of Peace/Investment and Commercial Envoy and Ex. UAE Minister of Environment and Water Dr. Mohammed Al Kindi, who expressed their unwavering support for Earthy and highlighted the critical need for such innovative platforms that empowers charitable efforts for global causes. They emphasized the platform's potential to drive philanthropic projects and foster positive change on a global scale.In a world facing pressing global issues, Earthy offers a solution by bringing people and organizations together like never before. Samuel Singer, Founder of Earthy, expressed his excitement about the platform's potential, stating, "Built on its own Layer 1 blockchain, Earthy ensures transparency, security, and accountability in every transaction. Its global registry of charitable organizations provides donors with confidence in the impact of their contributions. With Earthy, individuals and organizations can now effectively address global challenges, collaborate seamlessly, and create a measurable positive impact on the world."The audience was captivated by the transformative power of Earthy and its potential to revolutionize the way we tackle support and fund for global issues. Daniel Round, CEO of Earthy said "We are thrilled to introduce Earthy to the world. The platform's user-friendly interface and robust features make it easy for organizations of all sizes to adopt and benefit from its capabilities. As the team prepares for a public launch, we are eager to share Earthy with the world and empower individuals and organizations to make a meaningful difference.” As Earthy prepares for its public launch, the platform aims to inspire a new era of global philanthropy by providing the tools and resources needed to create a more impactful and accountable charitable landscape.Samuel Singer also acknowledged the invaluable support of The Corporate Group, a leading business in the UAE fostering innovation and growth for ambitious entrepreneurs, for their seamless event management. He emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing global challenges and said “As Earthy prepares for its public launch, we hope to inspire a new era of global philanthropy by providing the tools and resources needed to create a more impactful and accountable charitable landscape.”About Earthy: Earthy is a leading web3 based platform dedicated to empowering philanthropic efforts. By providing innovative tools and resources, Earthy helps organizations and individuals make a meaningful difference in the world. To know more about Earthy, visit https://www.earthy.tech/

