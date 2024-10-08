WTO Chairs Programme expands academic network to under-represented regions

Following the addition of these five universities, the programme's network will comprise a total of 40 Chairs. This expansion is anticipated to strengthen the impact of regional and global initiatives within the network and to promote deeper collaboration and knowledge sharing among academics, policymakers and trade experts.

The five selected institutions will join the programme's next four-year cycle, which is slated to begin in 2025. They will contribute to the programme’s research, curriculum development and outreach and will benefit from mentoring provided by other Chairs to ease their integration into the network. They will also engage in collaborative events, conferences and seminars to extend the academic and practical impact of their work on trade policies at the national and international levels.

The fourth cycle of the WTO Chairs Programme also marks a transition to a more frequent admission of institutions into the network to further the global reach and impact of the programme. Greater synergies with the WTO’s other technical assistance activities are also anticipated.

This expansion builds on the WTO’s longstanding efforts to ensure that academic institutions play a crucial role in shaping trade policy and deepening the understanding of the multilateral trading system. Funded by France, Austria, the Republic of Korea and Australia, the WTO Chairs Programme has grown from strength to strength as it seeks to address current and emerging global trade challenges.

The selection of universities follows a rigorous review process of applications led by the WTO Chairs Programme Academic Advisory Board.

More information about the Chairs Programme is available here.

Selected institutions

Member Academic Institution Dominican Republic Universidad Iberoamericana Nigeria Nnamdi Azikiwe University Qatar Hamad Bin Khalifa University Togo Université de Lomé Vanuatu National University of Vanuatu

