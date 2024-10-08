Deputy Minister Narend Singh welcomes arrest of illegal miners at Barberton Makhonjwa World Heritage Site

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr Narend Singh, has welcomed the arrest of illegal miners at the Barberton Makhonjwa World Heritage Site, on Monday, 07 October 2024.

“We commend the recent actions by the Green Scorpions, which resulted in the arrest of two individuals involved in unlawful mining activities within the Barberton Makhonjwa World Heritage Site. The arrests mark a significant step in the government's ongoing efforts to protect South Africa’s irreplaceable natural and cultural heritage,” said Deputy Minister Singh.

The Barberton Makhonjwa World Heritage Site, which forms part of UNESCO’s World Heritage Centre, is recognised for its well-preserved succession of volcanic and sedimentary rock formations dating back 3.5 billion years.

The area is home to rich a biodiversity and some of the planet's earliest life forms, attracting scientists and researchers from around the world. It was officially proclaimed a protected area on 12 March 2021, under the National Environmental Management: Protected Areas Act, which prohibits mining and other harmful activities in such sites.

"This World Heritage Site represents not only one of the oldest landscapes on Earth but also one of the most ecologically and scientifically significant. Unlawful mining and other destructive activities in this protected area pose a grave threat to the preservation of this unique site, which holds immense global value.

These actions cannot and will not be tolerated,” stated Deputy Minister Singh. In addition to mining, the investigation uncovered violations under the National Forests Act, with evidence of destruction and damage to indigenous trees and natural forests. “These offences not only threaten our natural heritage but undermine our sustainable development goals.

Our natural forests and ecosystems are vital to the survival of countless species and are irreplaceable. We must act to protect them now, or risk losing them forever," said Deputy Minister Singh.

The operation is part of the broader government strategy to combat illegal mining across the country and aligns with the nationwide efforts to tackle the rise in illegal mining operations, which are not only detrimental to our environment but also contribute to other social and economic issues.

