Heritage Life Has Bolstered Customer Service with No-Code Platform, Enabling Its Teams to Provide Exceptional Support

A U.S. company specializing in life products has chosen Creatio to empower its employees and deliver elevated customer service to its policyholders

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, has revealed that Heritage Life, a leader in insurance, reinsurance and life products, is utilizing Creatio to deliver unmatched customer experiences.Heritage Life stands out as one of the nation's top life insurance companies, and in its commitment to enhancing services and support, the company has adopted a no-code platform to consolidate customer and policy information, enabling superior service for its clients.With Creatio, Heritage Life achieved remarkable results by empowering its employees with tools and easily accessible data to elevate service for its policyholders. Specifically, this was made possible through centralized information, streamlined document consolidation, and faster processing. As a result, these improvements led to a comprehensive understanding of customer issues and enabled the delivery of accurate, timely information, significantly enhancing customer satisfaction and reducing complaints."With the Creatio, our reps can handle requests by viewing a customer's entire policy history holistically. This not only empowers our employees to provide accurate and timely support but also significantly enhances the overall customer experience by ensuring their issues are resolved efficiently and effectively." - Michelle Casaus, AVP of Operations at Heritage Life. Visit this page to discover the full story and watch the interview with Michelle Casaus, AVP of Operations at Heritage Life.About Heritage LifeHeritage Life is a prominent reinsurance company specializing in annuities and life products, offering customers deep industry expertise. Domiciled in Arizona with offices in Chicago, Illinois and Dallas, Texas, the company holds licenses in 49 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

