New Book Tackles the Impact of Emerging Technologies (AI, Quantum, 5G, IoT) on our Privacy and Cybersecurity

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Book Tackles The Impact of Emerging Technologies (Artificial Intelligence, Quantum, 5G, IoT) on our Privacy and CybersecurityJust in time for Cybersecurity Awareness Month“A FASCINATING EXPLORATION OF THE IMPACT OF THE LATEST TECH ON MODERN COMMERCE. In Inside Cyber: How AI, 5G, IoT, and Quantum Computing Will Transform Privacy and Our Security, author Chuck Brooks, a distinguished executive and consultant, offers a compelling guide to the forefront of technology.”In the book you will discover how to navigate the intersection of tech, cybersecurity, and commerce.In an era where technological innovation evolves exponentially, Inside Cyber: How AI, 5G, and Quantum Computing Will Transform Privacy and Our Security by Chuck Brooks emerges as a critical roadmap for understanding and leveraging the next wave of tech advancements. Brooks, a renowned executive and consultant, breaks down complex technological trends into digestible insights, offering a deep dive into how emerging technologies will shape the future of industry and society.In the book, you'll also:• Gain clear, accessible explanations of cutting-edge technologies such as AI, blockchain, and quantum computing, and their impact on the business world* Learn how to navigate the cybersecurity landscape, safeguarding your business against the vulnerabilities introduced by rapid technological progress* Uncover the opportunities that technological advancements present for disrupting traditional industries and creating new value* Learn of the new threats posed by artificial intelligence, and other emerging tech to your digital security, and how to mitigate them.* How to establish a cybersecurity risk management framework for the 4Th Industrial Era."The near future that awaits can be characterized as an era of exponential technological change. It is being catalyzed by enhanced information sharing and the merging of physical and digital systems. The disruptive technological change will impact industries including health and medical care, transportation, energy, construction, finance, commerce, and security. Along with industry government is acclimating to the new emerging enterprise technology ecosystem and pursuing programmatic innovation. We are in a state of cyber-flux. Many companies and institutions are moving from legacy systems to Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and Edge Platforms to consolidate and secure data. Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and 5G are creating operational shifts that require new cybersecurity strategies and requirements." - Chuck Brooks“Inside Cyber “is the perfect resource for entrepreneurs, executives, technology professionals, and anyone interested in the intersection of tech and business, Inside Cyber equips you with the knowledge to lead in the digital age. Embrace the future confidently with this indispensable guide.Inside Cyber by Chuck Brooks is Now Available on the Amazon website:Link: Amazon.com: Inside Cyber: How AI, 5G, IoT, and Quantum Computing Will Transform Privacy and Our Security: 9781394254941: Brooks, Chuck: BooksAlso available at Barnes & Noble, and Target Bookstores starting October 15About The Author:Chuck Brooks serves as President and Consultant of Brooks Consulting International. Chuck also serves as an Adjunct Professor at Georgetown University in the Cyber Risk Management Program, where he teaches graduate courses on risk management, homeland security, and cybersecurity.Chuck has received numerous global accolades for his work and promotion of cybersecurity. Recently, he was named the top cybersecurity expert to follow on social media, and as one of the top cybersecurity leaders for 2024. He has also been named "Cybersecurity Person of the Year" by Cyber Express, Cybersecurity Marketer of the Year, and a "Top 5 Tech Person to Follow" by LinkedIn” where he has over 120,000 followers on his profile. He also has 60,000 subscribers to his "Security & tech Insights" newsletter.As a thought leader, blogger, and event speaker, he has briefed the G20 on energy cybersecurity, The US Embassy to the Holy See, and the Vatican on global cybersecurity cooperation. He has served on two National Academy of Science Advisory groups, one on digitalizing the USAF, and another on securing Biotech. He has also addressed USTRANSCOM on cybersecurity and serves on an industry/government Working group for DHS CISA focused on security space systems.Chuck is a contributor to Forbes, The Washington Post, Dark Reading, Homeland Security Today, SecurityInfoWatch, SkytopMedia, GovCon, Barrons, Reader’s Digest, The Hill, and Federal Times on cybersecurity and emerging technology topics. Chuck is a contributor to Forbes, The Washington Post, Dark Reading, Homeland Security Today, SecurityInfoWatch, SkytopMedia, GovCon, Barrons, Reader's Digest, The Hill, and Federal Times on cybersecurity and emerging technology topics. He has keynoted dozens of global conferences and written over 350 articles relating to technologies and cybersecurity.In his career, Chuck has received presidential appointments for executive service by two U.S. presidents and served as the first Director of Legislative Affairs at the DHS Science & Technology Directorate. He served a decade on the Hill for the late Senator Arlen Specter on tech and security issues. Chuck has also served in executive roles for companies such as General Dynamics, Rapiscan, and Xerox.Chuck has an MA from the University of Chicago, a BA from DePauw University, and a certificate in International Law from The Hague Academy of International Law.

