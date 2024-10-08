Aircraft Electrification Market Set to Achieve USD 21.8 Billion By 2032, Growing at 13.5% CAGR

Aircraft Electrification Market

By technology, the Fully Electric segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is driven by factors such as increasing need for cleaner and quieter aircraft, rise in demand for electrical components in aircraft, and advancement in electric aircraft propulsion systems. However, high voltage and thermal issues of aircraft electrical systems and high capital requirements are hampering the aircraft electrification market growth. There is a growing demand for aircraft electrification due to the need for more efficient and environmentally friendly aircraft, the demand for lower operating costs, and advancements in electric propulsion and energy storage technologies. Aircraft electrification is the need to reduce the environmental impact of aviation. Electric propulsion systems produce fewer emissions than traditional fossil fuel-based systems, making them a more environmentally friendly option. For instance, in 2020, Airbus revealed three concepts for hydrogen-powered aircraft that could enter service by 2035. These planes would offer a more sustainable and efficient solution for the aviation industry. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐧 𝐒.𝐀., 𝐌𝐞𝐠𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐜, 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞, 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐗, 𝐑𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐬-𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐜𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐜, 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐤.𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐁𝐀𝐄 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global aircraft electrification market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Furthermore, several aircraft manufacturing companies are actively pursuing the development and adoption of electrification in aircraft. For instance, Airbus has been exploring various electric and hybrid-electric aircraft concepts, including the E-Fan X program, which aims to develop a hybrid-electric propulsion system for regional aircraft. The company has also unveiled three hydrogen-powered aircraft concepts that could enter service by 2035. Based on technology, the more electric segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global aircraft electrification market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as it involves the gradual replacement of hydraulic and pneumatic power with electric power and aids in the reduction of aircraft mass, fuel consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, assembling costs, and maintenance costs. However, the fully electric segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 16.7% from 2023 to 2032. This is driven by government initiatives to promote sustainable aviation, advances in battery technology, and address increasing concerns about climate change. 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global aircraft electrification market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in investment, and R&D activities among the civil, defense, and commercial aviation industries for developing power electronics, high-density electric motors and other technological advancements in the aviation industry. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to growing economies such as China, India, Japan, and others in the Asia-Pacific region require versatile air transportation solutions across the region. On the basis of technology, the global aircraft electrification market size has been segmented into more electric, hybrid electric, and fully electric. Hybrid electric is a combination of electric and traditional combustion engines to power aircraft. In a hybrid electric aircraft, an electric motor is used to supplement the traditional gas turbine engine. Hybrid electric technology can help to achieve this goal by reducing fuel consumption and emissions. Airbus is in the development of hybrid electric aircraft technology. The company has developed a prototype hybrid electric aircraft called the E-Fan X, which is designed to be used for regional flights. Based on application, the power generation segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global aircraft electrification market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the rise in global air traffic and the need for optimized performance delivery encourages the shift of the aviation industry toward electric power generation systems. However, the energy storage segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the private organizations and government agencies have been developing advanced energy storage systems for keeping up with the aviation market trends. 