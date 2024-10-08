Submit Release
Celebrating Arbor Month

Governor Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Governor David M. Apatang, in partnership with the CNMI Division of Agriculture, proudly proclaimed October 1st as CNMI Arbor Day and the entire month of October 2024 as Arbor Month in the Commonwealth.

