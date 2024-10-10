Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,481 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,455 in the last 365 days.

AISOC unveils World first AI Security Operation Centre Platform at the International Cyber Expo 2024.

A laptop and mobile phone with the AISOC user dashboard displayed.

AISOC user dashboards are compatible with all devices, enabling seamless access to data anytime, anywhere.

AISOC Team at International Cyber Expo 2024.

AISOC Team at ICE 2024.

The AISOC stand at The International Cyber Expo 2024.

The AISOC stand at ICE 2024.

The buzz at the International Cyber Expo 2024 was all about AISOC.

BIRMINGHAM , UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We could not believe the response. At times visitors were four deep waiting to get on the stand” commented Ian Vickers, CEO of AISOC.

It is essential in the fight against cybercrime that all organisations have access to a security operation centre (SOC). Unfortunately, 98% of the UK market cannot afford to build or outsource their SOC service.

AISOC’s mission is to revolutionise cybersecurity by making it universally accessible, inclusive, innovative, and ubiquitous, ensuring that no one is left vulnerable to digital threats.

Ready to enhance your security operations without the hefty price tag?

Discover how AISOC can transform your approach to threat detection and response. Visit aisoc.cloud to learn more and schedule a demo today. You can also reach us at 0330 390 2040 or hello@aisoc.cloud.

Ian Vickers
AISOC
+44 330 390 2040
ian.vickers@aisoc.cloud
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
X
YouTube
Facebook
Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AISOC unveils World first AI Security Operation Centre Platform at the International Cyber Expo 2024.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more