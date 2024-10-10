AISOC unveils World first AI Security Operation Centre Platform at the International Cyber Expo 2024.

AISOC user dashboards are compatible with all devices, enabling seamless access to data anytime, anywhere. AISOC Team at ICE 2024. The AISOC stand at ICE 2024.

The buzz at the International Cyber Expo 2024 was all about AISOC.

BIRMINGHAM , UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- “We could not believe the response. At times visitors were four deep waiting to get on the stand” commented Ian Vickers, CEO of AISOC.It is essential in the fight against cybercrime that all organisations have access to a security operation centre (SOC). Unfortunately, 98% of the UK market cannot afford to build or outsource their SOC service.AISOC’s mission is to revolutionise cybersecurity by making it universally accessible, inclusive, innovative, and ubiquitous, ensuring that no one is left vulnerable to digital threats.Ready to enhance your security operations without the hefty price tag?Discover how AISOC can transform your approach to threat detection and response. Visit aisoc.cloud to learn more and schedule a demo today. You can also reach us at 0330 390 2040 or hello@aisoc.cloud.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.