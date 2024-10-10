Kurrant Reveals Finalist Startups for The Smart Deal 2024 Live from Barcelona's Smart City Expo

The Smart Deal 2024

Six finalists to pitch smart city innovations at The Smart Deal 2024, competing for €50,000+ funding and partnerships to drive urban digital transformation.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kurrant proudly unveils the finalists for The Smart Deal 2024, a premier event spotlighting the most innovative smart city startups.

Taking place at the Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona on November 5 and 6, The Smart Deal will bring together visionary startups, venture capitalists, city leaders and leading industry players to drive the digitalization of cities.

From an impressive pool of 40 submissions spanning 10 verticals and 15 countries, six standout startups have been selected to pitch their cutting-edge solutions at the event.

These innovators are tackling some of the most pressing challenges cities face today, from traffic congestion to environmental health and urban safety. The selected startups are:

• Goodvision: Automates all stages of traffic projects, from AI traffic data collection to traffic modelling and real-time traffic control.

• Meersens: Helps cities, industries and corporations access and leverage environmental data thak to its environmental intelligence platform leveraging AI to monitor air and water quality, noise as well as other pollutants.

• Vizzia: Enables cities to detect seamlessly illegal dumping and automate the enforcement process, from warnings to legal actions.

• Pando2: Offers a comprehensive building management platform integrating air quality monitoring, energy efficiency, and occupant comfort through IoT and AI.

• VizioSense: Help cities optimize space utilization and traffic management thanks to smart vision sensors with edge-AI.

• Stuart Energy: Enables comfortable end-to-end EV charging experiences through advanced AI and IoT, improving EV adoption and cities sustainability.

These finalists will pitch to a panel of judges from venture capital firms Demeter, Yotta Capital Partners, Speedinvest, and Bloomhaus Ventures AG and industry leaders Schréder, Connexin, Al-Madinah Region Development Authority, and Paradox Engineering.

In addition to pitching their innovations, finalists will compete for a chance to secure over 50,000 euros in non-dilutive funding and build strategic partnerships with global cities and industry leaders.

“The Smart Deal is a catalyst for change in the digitalization of cities and utilities,” said Antoine Kassis, CEO of Kurrant. “We are excited to showcase the most interesting startups in smart city innovation and provide them a platform to connect with investors and key decision-makers.”

This must-attend event promises to be a highlight of the Smart City Expo World Congress 2024, offering a unique opportunity to witness the next wave of urban transformation and digital innovation.

Two pitch sessions will take place on November 5th at Kurrant's booth (Hall 3 - D30): first at 12 pm and another at 2:30 pm. On November 6th at 2:30 pm, investment and business outcomes will be announced during a Deal Reveal presentation at the Innovation Agora.

To attend or for more information, visit www.thesmartdeal.io

