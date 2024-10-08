AI Hardware & Edge AI Summit rebrands as AI Infra Summit and expands scope to enterprise AI

The AI Hardware & Edge AI Summit, a prestigious conference serving the semiconductor and IT infrastructure industries, will return as the AI Infra Summit.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AI Hardware & Edge AI Summit, a prestigious Silicon Valley tech conference that has long served the semiconductor and IT infrastructure industries, will return in 2025 as the AI Infra Summit.The high-profile conference, which has over its seven-year history played host to industry heavyweight speakers including Andrew Ng and John L. Hennessy, will double in size in 2025 to over 2,500 attendees, expanding to encompass enterprise use cases of AI and the infrastructure that underpins them. Previous iterations of the summit witnessed several significant product and company launches, the most notable being the on-stage emergence from “stealth” of Habana Labs, in the conference’s inaugural year in 2018. Many leading semiconductor companies including Intel, Qualcomm, and SambaNova Systems have launched products during their keynotes, and the summit is widely considered to have grown commensurately with the AI hardware industry.As industry focus has shifted from the design virtues of individual chips to the deployment and optimization of full systems, the AI Hardware & Edge AI Summit has evolved into a hub for knowledge sharing and business, for all players across the AI technology stack.However, possibly the most salient concern facing the global AI community today is the apparent ROI deficit from large infrastructure CAPEX investments. There is simply not enough money being made from AI at the application end. While applications are generally predicted to become more profitable, the bar is also constantly being raised. The growth in size and complexity of cutting-edge machine learning models shows little sign of abating, necessitating ever more infrastructure for training and inference, further increasing this “ROI gap”.In response, the newly rebranded AI Infra Summit will create a forum for enterprise AI leaders and their infrastructure counterparts, serving as an interface between AI infrastructure and application design. A new “Enterprise AI” track will showcase areas of high potential in AI monetization, while the rest of the conference covers how to make AI faster, more efficient, and more affordable.The expanded conference, taking place in September 2025, will be a one-stop-shop for enterprises wanting to do due diligence on infrastructure investments, or for those looking for methods to improve the performance and efficiency of their AI deployments.Commenting on the expanded proposition at this year's summit, Head of Data & AI Banking at Bank of America said: "AI infrastructure is a lot more holistic in the way we look at things, and there's a lot of overlap in what is being done at the silicon layer, at the semiconductor layer, at the data center layer, and then the applications on top of that. There are vendors at the semiconductor silicon layer that are invested in a lot of software, to make it easy for developers to use that hardware. AI Infra really captures that end-to-end theme of what we see in the broader industry.”Visit the website: https://ai-infra-summit.com/events/ai-infra-summit View the 2024 highlights report: https://ai-infra-summit.com/ai-infra-summit/ai-infra-summit-post-show-report

