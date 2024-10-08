Greater Bay Area Cultural Heritage Forum to be held in late October to promote the protection, inheritance, revitalisation and utilisation of cultural heritage in the Greater Bay Area

MACAU, October 8 - In order to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR and to promote exchange and cooperation in regard to cultural heritage in the Guangdong - Hong Kong - Macao Greater Bay Area, the series of activities of the “Greater Bay Area Cultural Heritage Forum” will be held from October to November, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and co-organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province and the Development Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government, under the patronage of the National Cultural Heritage Administration and the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, and supported by MGM. Focusing on “the integration and sharing of cultural heritage in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area”, the Forum will feature the participation of representatives from cities of the Greater Bay Area, as well as experts and scholars in the field of cultural heritage from home and abroad, to deliver speeches on such topics and share their research results. Registration for the Forum is open from 8 October.

The construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is a significant development strategy for the country’s reform and opening-up policy in the new era, and Macao, as a city in the Lingnan region, shares the same cultural roots with other cities of the Greater Bay Area. The “Greater Bay Area Cultural Heritage Forum” is dedicated to jointly facilitating the protection, inheritance, revitalisation and utilisation of cultural heritage in the Bay Area, while also cooperating with the country’s positioning of Macao as a “base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist” in the Greater Bay Area and leveraging Macao’s role as a platform for cultural exchange between China and other countries for the development of a “Cultured Bay Area”.

In the Forum focusing on the “integration and sharing of cultural heritage in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area”, experts and scholars from various cities of Mainland China, Macao, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom and Portugal were invited to share their in-depth exchanges on topics regarding the connections and value of cultural heritage in the Greater Bay Area, the concepts and practices of revitalisation of cultural heritage buildings, the use of technology in the field of archaeology, preservation and utilisation of revolutionary cultural relics, the Maritime Silk Road, and the exchanges and cooperation on cultural heritage, while also sharing practical experiences and research results. For more information about the schedule, please refer to the forum’s website at www.culturalheritage.mo/gbahforum/2024.

The “Greater Bay Area Cultural Heritage Forum” will be held from 31 October to 1 November at the Macao Cultural Centre Small Auditorium. Some seats will be available for the public to attend on-site, and members of the public can also watch the livestream of the Forum online. Registration for the Forum can be made available through the Forum’s website or the “Activity Applications” of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5) from tomorrow (8 October). In the number of registrants exceeds the maximum number of participants, participants will be selected by drawing lots and will be notified by SMS. For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 6529 0855 during office hours.

The series of activities of the “Greater Bay Area Cultural Heritage Forum” also includes guided tours to revitalised historical buildings in Macao, family workshops, and the “Exhibition of Selected Works from the Call for Submission of Photographs of Revitalised Historic Buildings”. More information about the activities will be announced in due course.

For more information, please stay tuned to the forum’s website, “IC Art” page on Facebook, or WeChat official account “IC_Art_Macao”.