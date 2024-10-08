Man charged for beating his wife

Kirakira police have arrested and charged a male person in his 30s for beating his wife recently in Central Makira, Makira/Ulawa Province.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Makira/Ulawa Province Superintendent Peter Sitai says, “The incident occurred on a Sunday morning in which the suspect allegedly kicked the victim’s abdomen and slapped the victim several times.”

PPC Sitai says, “As a result, the victim had sustained serious injuries which were confirmed by Kirakira medical authority where she was treated.”

Superintendent Sitai says, “The suspect assaulted his wife after she confronted him with issues relating to household needs.”

The suspect is charged for Act with Intent to Cause Grievous Harm contrary to section 224 of the Penal Code and will appear in court on a later date. The suspect is currently remanded at Kirakira Correctional facility.

“I appeal to individuals who may have witnessed this sad incident to come forward and assist police with the investigation,” says the provincial chief.

Mr. Sitai says, “It is becoming concerning to see individuals physically assaulted their partners in situations where disputes can be solved through communication.”

