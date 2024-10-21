Tim Conkel and Rissa Kilar Announce the Opening of New Order Movement Gym in Downtown Macon, Georgia

New Order Movement Gym Logo

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Order Movement Gym, a premier fitness facility specializing in martial arts and athletic training, is set to open its doors in Downtown Macon. Led by former professional tricking athlete Tim Conkel and professional stuntwoman Rissa Kilar, the gym offers a variety of classes and events designed to engage families and athletes alike.Scheduled for a grand opening on November 12, 2024, New Order Movement Gym will feature a wide range of programs, including sport karate, martial arts tricking, cheer tumbling, and action movie stunt classes. The gym’s mission is to create an energetic and welcoming environment where both kids and adults can explore their athletic potential. “We’re excited to be part of the Downtown Macon community and to provide a space where families can come together and grow through movement,” says Tim Conkel.The gym will also host birthday parties and special events, making it an ideal venue for families looking to celebrate active and engaging occasions. In addition to specialized classes, New Order Movement Gym offers cardio equipment and weight-lifting sets for those seeking a more traditional fitness experience.To accommodate the needs of the community, the gym’s tentative class schedule is as follows: Monday-Thursday from 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM, Friday from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM, and Saturday-Sunday from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. During this time, professional trainers will guide participants through a variety of sessions designed to enhance physical skills and boost confidence.New Order Movement Gym will be open for staff access 24/7, and preparations for the grand opening will be underway in the coming weeks. The owners are committed to minimizing any disruptions and ensuring a smooth opening process by scheduling most of the heavy moving during non-peak business hours.For families, athletes, and community members interested in learning more or enrolling in classes, please contact Tim Conkel at 478-258-3154 or Rissa Kilar at 850-501-8772.About New Order Movement Gym New Order Movement Gym is dedicated to providing top-quality classes in sport karate, martial arts tricking, and action stunts. Located in the heart of Macon, Georgia, the gym aims to become a central hub for movement and fitness in the community.

