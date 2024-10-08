Tolentino: Manifestation at the Senate inquiry on the illegal activities of POGOs

PHILIPPINES, October 8 - Press Release

October 8, 2024 Manifestation at the Senate inquiry on the illegal activities of POGOs

By Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino

Hearing of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, joint with Migrant Workers; and Public Order and Dangerous Drugs Before we suspended our last hearing [September 24], and the records would show, that we had an executive session. And the executive session was attended by Ms. Alice Guo as well as other members of this committee. Unfortunately the executive session was not consummated, not completed, because of lack of material time. So we agreed, the committee agreed, and in the presence of Ms. Alice Guo as well as the lawyer in attendance then, I understand there was a lady lawyer then, we agreed to continue with the executive hearing session upon the resumption of this committee's hearing today. Madame Chair, I raise a point of order because under our rules, when there is a suspension of a session or hearing, it amounts to an unfinished business. And under our rules, Section 123, if a matter is not completed during an executive session of a committee, it is typically treated as an unfinished business, and will resume in the next hearing as a matter of priority and precedence. Ibig ko pong sabihin, bago tayo magsimula ngayon, ang tanong ko lang: dapat po ituloy yung naudlot na executive session, kasi that would be translated as an unfinished business. So an unfinished business generally refers to a matter that was not concluded before the suspension of the last hearing, September 24, to be exact. It takes precedence on the calendar of this committee and therefore my query, Madam Chair, is whether we will now proceed with other matters calendared for today? Or should we proceed with the unfinished business which is the interrupted executive session? Because under our rules, the unfinished business should take precedence or should be treated as a matter of committee hearing priority, Madam Chair. So yun po yung katanungan ko. Tatalakayin na po ba natin yung mga iba ngayon? Or itutuloy natin yung naudlot na executive session na pumayag naman si Ms. Alice Guo na ituloy? So yun lamang po kasi marami na pong matters na papasok ngayon, baka si Miss Alice Guo ay mapagod na rin at sabihin niya 'huwag na ituloy.' Pero under our rules, dapat ituloy. Yan lamang po Madam Chair at sana po ay matugunan ito ng ating pamunuan ng committee nito, kung uunahin ba yung executive session na naputol, o tatalakayin po natin ang iba't iba pang bagay ngayon bago po ituloy yung executive committee session, Madam Chair. Maraming salamat po.

