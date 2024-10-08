PHILIPPINES, October 8 - Press Release

October 8, 2024 Bong Go pushes for continued support to sports development as Senate tackles proposed 2025 budget of PSC and GAB In a budget hearing held on Monday, October 7, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed his support for the 2025 proposed budgets of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Games and Amusement Board (GAB). Go emphasized the critical role of sports in nation-building as well as in inculcating values such as discipline, hardwork and sportsmanship to the youth while keeping them away from harmful vices such as illegal drugs. In his opening speech, Go highlighted the successes of Filipino athletes in recent years, proudly recalling the milestones reached during his tenure as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports since 2019 and sponsor of the national budget for sports being Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee. "Nakuha natin 'yung first-ever gold natin nu'ng Tokyo Olympics with Hidilyn Diaz," he recounted, noting that it was a historic achievement for the country. Along with the gold, the Philippines also secured a silver and two bronze medals during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The senator further detailed the country's accomplishments at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Filipino athletes surpassed previous records by securing four medals, including two golds from Carlos Yulo in gymnastics, and two bronze medals from boxers Ira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio. "Nakaka-proud, nakakawala ng pagod. 'Pag nakita mo na 'yung ating tina-trabaho ay nagbubunga at masaya po ang taong bayan," Go remarked. Beyond these individual achievements, Go emphasized that these successes serve as proof of the country's growing reputation as a major contender in international sports as a result of the collaborative efforts and increased support given by the government and the private sector. However, Go stressed the need for transparency and proper utilization of government funds allocated for sports development. "Basta ang pakiusap ko lang po sa inyo, gamitin po 'yung pondo sa tama. Ibalik po natin sa taumbayan 'yung pera nila ng maayos na serbisyo, lalung lalo na sa ating mga atleta," he urged. "I just ask both the PSC and GAB to fully utilize your given budgets as long as the public funds are put to work together to ensure that the funds are maximized for the benefit of our athletes and the development of sports in the country," Go emphasized. Go also focused on how investing in sports not only develops world-class athletes but also promotes health and well-being among the youth. He continued by pointing out the broader societal benefits of sports, particularly in keeping the youth away from illegal drugs and other harmful activities. "Konektado kasi 'yung committees, 'yung hinahawakan ko, sports and health. Konektado 'yan. When we are physically fit, we are healthy," he explained as he encouraged the youth to "get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs, to keep healthy and fit!" The senator also expressed pride in the country's successful hosting of the 2023 FIBA World Cup and commendable performances in other international competitions such as the Asian Games and Southeast Asian Games. "Iba 'yung karangalan na isang beses lang 'yan dadaan sa buhay natin at iba po 'yung karangalan... Lahat tayo nag-celebrate, nag-e-enjoy po sa karangalan na daladala po ng ating mga atleta," Go explained. Go has also continuously pushed for an increased budget for sports programs to significantly improve Filipino athletes' preparation, training, and competitive performance on the international stage while launching effective programs to cultivate the talents of young and aspiring sports enthusiasts at the grassroots level. Despite the remarkable achievements of Filipino athletes, Go emphasized the ongoing challenges related to funding for sports. He pointed out that the PSC continues to receive a minimal share of the national budget. For 2024, Go and his colleagues worked to raise the PSC's budget to PHP1.156 billion, a substantial increase that aims to better support the country's athletes. However, Go noted that the proposed budget for 2025 seems insufficient, with only PHP725 million proposed in the National Expenditure Program. Go also raised concerns about the state of the country's sports facilities, particularly those that need rehabilitation and modernization. In the previous years, he advocated for the repair and improvement of key sports facilities, such as the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila and Philsports Arena in Pasig City, believing that providing athletes with proper training environments, equipment, nutrition, and mental support is essential for their success. Additionally, Go highlighted the importance of the National Academy for Sports (NAS), a key initiative under Republic Act No. 11470, which he authored and co-sponsored alongside fellow senators Sherwin Gatchalian, Sonny Angara, and Pia Cayetano during the 18th Congress. Go emphasized the importance of grassroots sports development, noting that many of the country's top athletes were discovered through grassroots programs. "D'yan natin nadi-diskubre ang ating mga atleta mula sa kabataan," Go said, pointing to programs like Batang Pinoy as key avenues for scouting young talent. To further institutionalize grassroots sports development, Go principally sponsored and authored Senate Bill No. 2514, which seeks to establish the Philippine National Games (PNG). This proposed measure aims to create a national sports competition akin to a "mini-Olympics" that would nurture the country's sports talents at the grassroots level. "Just recently, it was ratified by the bicameral conference report by both houses of Congress," Go explained, expressing optimism that the bill would soon be enacted into law. As the hearing also tackled the budget of the GAB, Go urged the agency to focus on the emergence of new sports, particularly e-sports. In addition, Go also called on the GAB to address pressing issues like game-fixing, which undermines the integrity of professional sports. "Tingnan n'yo rin po itong mga game fixing para iwasan po itong game fixing dahil mawawala po yung sportsmanship at camaraderie," Go advised. He explained that sports should be fair and equitable for all participants, adding that game-fixing not only damages the reputation of sports but also destroys its essence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.