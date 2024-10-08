Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga participates in UN Deputy Secretary-General fireside and networking dinner

Minister Chikunga joins United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed for dinner with women leaders in Pretoria

On Sunday, 6 October 2024, Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga participated in a fireside and networking dinner hosted by United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed in Pretoria. The event brought together key women leaders from across sectors for informal discussions on Africa’s development and leadership.

DSG Mohammed’s visit to South Africa is part of her ongoing efforts to accelerate progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Her visit emphasizes the need for collective leadership in addressing Africa’s unique challenges, including poverty, gender-based violence, and climate change. DSG Mohammed highlighted the importance of supporting women in technology, returning to grassroots activities for women’s empowerment, and ensuring African women lead the charge in shaping the continent’s future unapologetically.

During the dinner, Minister Chikunga reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to gender mainstreaming and increasing women’s representation in leadership. She cited the appointment of South Africa’s first female Chief Justice, Mandisa Maya, as a significant milestone in advancing women’s leadership. The Minister also expressed concerns about the need for adequate resources to ensure that gender mainstreaming initiatives have broader and more effective impacts.

Minister Chikunga further stressed the importance of addressing gender-based violence in alignment with SDG 5 on Gender Equality. She noted that while South Africa has made strides through the National Strategic Plan on GBVF, the crisis remains a major challenge that requires ongoing attention and resources.

The relationship between the United Nations and the Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities has been pivotal in addressing gender equality and social development. A notable example of this partnership is the Women’s Economic Assembly

(WECONA), which promotes the inclusion of women-owned businesses in South Africa’s industry value chains, contributing to women's economic empowerment.

Women leaders highlighted the importance of data-driven policy making to ensure inclusive development and emphasized the need for greater investment in higher education, science, and innovation to empower women. The discussions also focused on strengthening social protections, promoting the care economy for women engaged in unpaid care work, and exploring opportunities for women in the green economy and renewable energy sectors.

Media Enquiries:

Director Communications

Cassius Selala

Cell: 060 534 0672