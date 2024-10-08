MEC Ivan Meyer on successful conclusion of Western Cape Provincial Vets Week

Western Cape provincial vets week highlights the importance of veterinary services and promotes biosecurity

Saturday, 5 October 2024, marked the successful conclusion of another impactful Western Cape Provincial Vet’s Week, a testament to the dedication and collaboration of all involved.

This year's week-long programme included rabies campaigns in Stellenbosch and Oudtshoorn, a pig farmers' day in Mamre, a poultry stakeholder workshop at Elsenburg, and a visit to Elgin Free Range Chickens in Elgin.

The above events allowed participants to share information on the sector's critical biosecurity challenges.

Provincial Vets Week, initiated in 2023 by the Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, brings together the Western Cape Department of Agriculture’s Veterinary Services, the Agricultural Producers’ Support and Development Programme, and several partners to provide information and create awareness of biosecurity and animal health.

Minister Meyer: “Vets Week promotes veterinary services and seeks to improve biosecurity in the agricultural sector”.

Dr Ilse Trautmann highlights that the Western Cape has a strategic and integrated approach to analysing and managing relevant risks to public health, animal and plant life, and associated environmental risks. This approach aligns with One Health's integrated and unifying approach to improving the health of animals, people, and ecosystems.

Dr Ilse Trautman said, “The importance of strong biosecurity systems has increased significantly over recent decades with globalisation, intensification of animal production systems, and concomitant increasing trade in food, plant, and animal products and international travel driving the spread of emerging or re-emerging diseases.”

Minister Meyer emphasised that veterinarians play a crucial role in public health in the livestock industry, ensuring that animals’ health and well-being are always maintained.

Minister Meyer said, “The Western Cape is responsible for 55% of South Africa’s primary agricultural exports. Almost 50% of these exports are livestock or livestock products.”

“A successful export-focused livestock industry depends on an efficient state veterinary service and animal health systems that can manage diseases, prevent frequent and widespread outbreaks, and support productivity and export opportunities.”

Minister Meyer reiterates the crucial role of veterinarians in the livestock industry, underscoring the need for more professionals to ensure the health and well-being of animals are always maintained.

Minister Meyer said, “It's a stark reality that South Africa is facing a shortage of veterinarians, a situation that demands our immediate attention and action,” adding, “A fully staffed veterinary service is a critical enabler to a thriving agriculture sector in the province. The agriculture sector creates jobs and drives economic growth”.

During a visit to Elgin Free Range Chickens in Grabouw, Systems and Resources Manager Michelle Cameron said biosecurity was essential to their business.

Michelle Cameron: “ Biosecurity begins with our breeder and laying operations. This is then pulled through to our hatchery and grower farms, where dedicated trucks deliver feed to our chickens.”

“Biosecurity protocols are strictly followed while transporting chicken and within the abattoir.

“We believe that biosecurity is everyone’s business. So, throughout the value chain from farm to fork, we should take the necessary steps to protect the integrity of agricultural produce. Doing so will support economic growth and help us create more jobs,” concluded the Minister.

