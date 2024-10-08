Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga presents Annual Report to portfolio committee, 8 Oct

The Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, will be appearing before the Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities on Tuesday, 8 October 2024, to present the Department’s Annual Report for the 2023/24 financial year and the 1st Quarterly Report for the 2024/25 financial year.

The Minister will be accompanied by the Deputy Minister, Steve Letsike, and the Director- General, Advocate Mikateko Maluleke.

During the meeting, the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) will present the audit outcomes for the 2023/24 financial year, focusing on the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), and the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE).

Additionally, the Audit & Risk Committee (ARC) will provide a detailed briefing on the Department’s Annual Report for 2023/24 and the 1st Quarterly Report for 2024/25, covering the Department’s financial management, risks, and governance.

This session will provide valuable insights into the Department’s financial performance and accountability, as well as the steps being taken to address any findings or risks identified by the Auditor-General and the Audit & Risk Committee.

Key Details:

Date: Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Time: 09:00 - 15:00

• Venue: M515, Marks Building, Parliament

Media Enquiries:

Director Communications - Cassius Selala

Tel: 060 534 0672

Email: cassius.selala@dwypd.gov.za

