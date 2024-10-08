Minister Gwede Mantashe leads South African delegation to AOW: Investing in African Energy Conference in Cape Town, 8 Oct

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr Gwede Mantashe (MP) will lead the South African delegation to the 30th edition of the AOW: Investing in African Energy Conference in Cape Town.

To be convened from the 7th to the 10th of October 2024 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), the AOW: Investing in African Energy brings together industry leaders to share energy opportunities across the African continent, focusing on responsible exploration and production of petroleum resources. The 30th edition of the AOW: Investing in African Energy is expected to feature government ministers across the continent, senior government officials and policy developers, and representatives of major oil and gas companies.

Minister Mantashe will be joined by the Deputy Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mrs Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala, the Director General and senior officials of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), and senior executives of the Central Energy Fund (CEF) and its subsidiaries, and the Council for Geoscience (CGS).

Members of the media are advised of the DMRE’s programme and activities scheduled as follows:

• South Africa’s welcome and keynote address by Minister Mantashe

DATE: Tuesday, 08 October 2024 TIME: 09h00

VENUE: Plenary Stage, CTICC 2

• Media Question & Answer session

DATE: Tuesday, 08 October 2024 TIME: 10h00

VENUE: CTICC 2

• Keynote address by the Deputy Minister, Mrs Nemadzinga-Tshabalala at the Women in Energy Forum

DATE: Tuesday, 08 October 2024 TIME: 13h00

VENUE: Bluebell, Level 3, CTICC 2

