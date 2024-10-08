MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko receives 16 mobile health clinics to promote health and wellness, 8 Oct

The Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko will on Tuesday, 08 October 2024 receive 16 mobile health clinics which will help strengthen the department’s programme of taking health services all communities in the province.

The 16 Volkswagen Crafter mobile health clinics are donated by DG Murray Trust to the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH). They were used by the KeReady team to promote the COVID-19 vaccination drive, as well as making healthcare more accessible across communities in the provide.

Taking ownership of the mobile health clinics will ensure that the GDoH can reach more people through its programme to deliver healthcare services to the doorstep of communities particularly in townships, informal settlements and hostels (TISH).

The mobile health clinics are equipped with the state-of-the-art medical equipment and will be allocated to all five (5) health districts in the province. They will be used to provide services such as TB, STI, and Diabetes screening, Pregnancy testing, PrEP counselling, Child immunisation, HPV vaccination, Deworming and HIV testing.

