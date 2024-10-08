Commission for Gender Equality hosts webinar with stakeholders on its gender transformation reports on institutions of higher learning, 9 Oct

In line with its legislative mandate, the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) will host a webinar on its Gender Transformation Reports on Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL). Between 2014 and 2023, the CGE completed several investigative and research reports and made findings and recommendations to IHL.

Among other issues, the CGE observed the slow pace of transformation, underrepresentation, inadequate sexual harassment policies, lack of gender-responsive budgeting, lack of inclusivity, lack of compliance with the Employment Equity Act, and Safety from Gender-Based Violence.

The CGE aims to engage stakeholders, students, lecturers, and staff on its observations and issues of gender equality and transformation within the higher education sector and discuss solutions to the slow pace of transformation. Post this engagement, the CGE will approach the Executive Authority in accordance with its mandate to address the issues through appropriate means.

The engagement will be held as follows:

Date: 09 October 2024

Time: 10h00-13H00

Venue: Online (Login details attached)

RSVP: Javu@cge.org.za

Contact Person:

Javu Baloyi

Spokesperson

Cell: 083 579 3306