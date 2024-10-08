Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,144 in the last 365 days.

Commission for Gender Equality hosts webinar with stakeholders on its gender transformation reports on institutions of higher learning, 9 Oct

In line with its legislative mandate, the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) will host a webinar on its Gender Transformation Reports on Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL). Between 2014 and 2023, the CGE completed several investigative and research reports and made findings and recommendations to IHL. 

Among other issues, the CGE observed the slow pace of transformation, underrepresentation, inadequate sexual harassment policies, lack of gender-responsive budgeting, lack of inclusivity, lack of compliance with the Employment Equity Act, and Safety from Gender-Based Violence.

The CGE aims to engage stakeholders, students, lecturers, and staff on its observations and issues of gender equality and transformation within the higher education sector and discuss solutions to the slow pace of transformation. Post this engagement, the CGE will approach the Executive Authority in accordance with its mandate to address the issues through appropriate means.

The engagement will be held as follows:

Date:  09 October 2024
Time: 10h00-13H00
Venue:  Online (Login details attached)
RSVP: Javu@cge.org.za

Contact Person: 

Javu Baloyi 
Spokesperson
Cell: 083 579 3306

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Commission for Gender Equality hosts webinar with stakeholders on its gender transformation reports on institutions of higher learning, 9 Oct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more