Luisa Diaz Crowned Ms. International Ambassador FoRe! Women & Mrs. Venezuela Universe TCP at Beverly Hills Coronation

Luisa Diaz celebrates her coronation as Ms. International Ambassador FoRe! Women & Mrs. Venezuela Universe TCP at an exclusive Beverly Hills ceremony. Maria DiGiovanni and Trish Steele crown Luisa Diaz as Ms. International Ambassador FoRe! Women & Mrs. Venezuela Universe TCP during the exclusive Beverly Hills ceremony.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Sunday, September 29, 2024, Luisa Diaz , celebrated philanthropist and founder of the Luisa Diaz Foundation, was honored at her coronation and elevation ceremony, where she was officially crowned Ms. International Ambassador FoRe! Women and Mrs. Venezuela Universe 2025 within The Ambassador Program with FoRe! Living Royal and TCP Universe – Mrs. Universe Pageants community. Held in Beverly Hills, the intimate gathering brought together close friends and supporters to celebrate Luisa’s unwavering dedication to advocacy and humanitarian work, which has empowered countless women and communities. As the newly crowned Mrs. Venezuela Universe 2025, Luisa will compete for the "Mrs. Universe TCP" title in Atlanta on October 19, 2024.The evening was a testament to Luisa’s deep commitment to uplifting survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking—causes she has championed for over a decade through her involvement with Safe Passage Heals . Founded by Trish Steele, Ms. Ambassador FoRe! Women Crowned in Glory, Safe Passage Heals is a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of women and children impacted by domestic violence by providing counseling, legal services, and support programs to help survivors rebuild their lives. Inspired by her work with Safe Passage Heals, Luisa extended her advocacy efforts by founding the Luisa Diaz Foundation, headquartered in New York City.The Luisa Diaz Foundation’s motto, “Kindness is Cool,” promotes compassion and celebrates individuals making positive impacts in their communities. Now in its 10th year, the foundation’s signature event, the Mi Amor Graciousness (MAG) Gala, has evolved into a powerful platform for recognizing and supporting survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking.A highlight of the event is “The Runway of Hope,” where Luisa helps survivors rebuild their self-esteem and empowers them to remember how beautiful and worthy they truly are. As they walk the runway, they symbolize their journey from trauma to triumph, reclaiming their beauty and self-worth. It’s truly where fashion meets compassion—walking toward the light!Luisa’s contributions were further acknowledged when the Mayor of New York City declared May 18th as “Kindness is Cool Day” in recognition of her efforts to foster compassion and community support. This year, the Runway of Hope documentary, which captures the inspiring stories of these brave survivors, won Best Message at the New York City International Film Festival (NYCIFF), underscoring the transformative power of the initiative.While the focus of the evening was Luisa’s coronation and elevation to Ms. International Ambassador FoRe! Women and Mrs. Venezuela Universe 2025 within The Ambassador Program by FoRe! Living Royal and TCP Universe – Mrs. Universe Pageants, the event also recognized other remarkable women within the FoRe! Living Royal community. Susan Vanderburgh, crowned Ms. US Ambassador FoRe! Living Royal/American Society of Community Benefits on September 20th, will continue advocating for community-based initiatives nationwide. Similarly, Sueheile Velasco, the inaugural Ms. Orange County Ambassador FoRe! Women/Safe Passage Heals, will further her commitment to supporting survivors and promoting women’s empowerment. Another honoree, Rochelle Hua, was recently selected as Ms. Orange Country Ambassador FoRe! Women/Mental Wellness will be officially crowned in 2025. Her focus will be on raising awareness around mental health issues, eliminating stigma, and connecting women with essential mental health support and services.Maria DiGiovanni, CEO of FoRe! Living Royal, and Founder of The Ambassdor Program and Ambassdor Pageants, produced the coronation and elevation ceremony, in collaboration with Trish Steele. This event also marked the expansion of FoRe!’s Ambassador Pageants in the United States. After its establishment in Greece as a distinguished women’s leadership initiative, the program has gained international recognition for its mission to develop female leaders who champion meaningful causes and inspire positive change within their communities.“Ambassador Pageants offers women the opportunity to lead by example, using their voices and platforms to champion causes close to their hearts,” said Maria DiGiovanni. “We believe in recognizing excellence, not just in beauty, but in character and community service.”Luisa emphasized the importance of using her platform to spread kindness and compassion. “As ambassadors, we have a responsibility to lead with purpose, compassion, and grace. It’s not just about the titles we hold, but the lives we impact. ‘Kindness is Cool,’ and together, we can create a ripple effect of positive change.”“We are currently collaborating with the City of New York to integrate this message into school curricula, from kindergarten through high school, fostering a culture of empathy and respect from an early age,” she shared.For more information, visit the following websites:• Luisa Diaz and the Luisa Diaz Foundation: luisadiazfoundation.org• Ambassador Pageants: LivingRoyal.org or MsAmbassador.com• Safe Passage Heals and Trish Steele: safepassageheals.orgAbout the Luisa Diaz FoundationFounded by Luisa Diaz and based in New York City, the Luisa Diaz Foundation (LDF 501c3) is dedicated to supporting organizations and individuals who are making a direct impact through acts of kindness. With a focus on uplifting survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking, the foundation celebrates compassion through initiatives such as the Mi Amor Graciousness (MAG) Gala and the “Kindness is Cool” campaign, providing a platform for survivors to reclaim their strength, embrace hope, and find healing.

