Police arrest two suspects for murder incident in Malaita province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) at Malu’u and Auki police station have arrested two male suspects for the allegation of murder.

The arrest has been done after one of the suspects allegedly stabbed the victim (deceased) with a knife on his left shoulder.

The incident occurred early in the morning on 5 October 2024 at Gounatolo village when they were drinking beer and an argument broke out between them.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province, Chief Superintendent Tex Tafoa said the victim was rushed to Gounatolo clinic and due to loss of blood he died. The motive behind the argument is still unclear and subject to investigation.

PPC Tafoa said the duo has been charged with the offence of murder contrary to section 200 penal code. Both the suspects appeared before Auki Magistrates’ Court on 7 October 2024 and were remanded for next trial date.

Chief Superintendent Tafoa appealed to the community of Gounatolo to remain calm while investigation was carried out. Community leaders work closely with police and provide information on activities like kwaso (homebrew) brewing which is one of the key drivers of crime in our communities today.

The provincial police chief called on all community, Church leaders, and parents to work together to strengthen partnership with police to tackle crime in our communities. And appealed to the people of Gounatolo to refrain from taking any retaliation action.

Mr. Tafoa shared his condolences with the immediate family members, friends and relatives of the deceased for the loss of their loved one.

