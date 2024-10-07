MPNS&CS Minister opens CSSI Senior Managers Conference 2024

07th October 2024. The Minister of Police, National Security and Correctional Services (MPNS&CS), Hon Jimson Tanagada, officially opens a week long CSSI 18th Senior Managers Conference 2024, at the Royal Solomon Island Police Force Conference Room, Rove in Honiara.

This Conference brings together Provincial Commandants, Directors and Senior Executive Management to present their annual work plan performance and as part of the Office of the Commissioner strategy to monitor functional performances of the organization annual business plan 2024, with the theme “Transforming Challenges into Opportunities”

In the realm of correction and rehabilitation, diligence, discipline, and resilience are the cornerstones of transformation. Through unwavering dedication and a commitment to growth, individuals can navigate the challenges they face and emerge stronger on the other side by embodying these principles, one can turn setbacks into stepping stones, mistakes into lessons, and adversity into avenues for personal development to lead the organisation. It is through the cultivation of diligence, discipline, and resilience that true transformation takes place, paving the way for a brighter future for CSSI.

Speaking during the official opening of the conference, Minister Tanangada says’, the theme is very relevant, that the Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) is not immune to various challenges that we continue to grapple with every day in our ever challenging society.

“These challenges are not insurmountable.in fact, they provide us with opportunities to grow, learn and transform our approach to rehabilitation. And I quote a statement from the great Nelson Mandela; ‘the greatest glory living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall’, end of quote”.

“This quote resonates deeply with me because I firmly believe that, it is not about us avoiding challenges or difficulties with our work but it is about embracing these challenges head on without retreating”, says Minister Tanagada

“This year’s theme as alluded to some of the key principles, and those key principles are “Diligence, Discipline, and Resilience. These key principles are for transforming challenges into opportunities in correction and rehabilitation. These principles are the important cornerstones of transformation”.

Minister appeal to the Correctional Executives, Directors and Commandants to be cognization of these principles when you discuss and review your Correctional Service functions and related activities. It is only through embracing these principle that you can navigate through the challenges to continue developing and strengthening CSSI for the brighter future.

He reminds Senior Managers that you are here to review your current activities, undertake reflections, exchange views on challenges and recommend solutions to issues for efficient and effective delivery of Correctional Services.

Commissioner Mactus Forau said with the very rigorous measures financially, resources scarce and government redirection priorities, it has been a tough journey to embark with the limited resources from the beginning of this year to meet the core businesses of Corrections and service delivery to the government and the people of this nation

He adds CSSI continue to face challenges to efficiently and effective deliver of correctional strategy mandates, especially on infrastructures, water and sewerage, mobility, budgets and limited partnerships to foster ongoing and appropriate support, going forward. Especially in this current time where we experience increasing number of inmates admitted to CSSI Correctional Centres across the country

Commissioner Forau acknowledge all external stakeholders and donor partners for their commitment and steadfast support provided to Correctional Services, and also acknowledge all Provincial Commandants and Directors for their ongoing leadership, commitment and dedication.

This year CSSI 18th Senior Managers Conference 2024 are core funded by the Australian Government through Australia Solomon Islands Partnership for Justice (ASIPJ).

CSSI Commissioner Mactus Forau delivering his remarks during the official opening of the Conference.

Provincial Commandants and Directors pose for a group photo with the invited guests after the official opening of the CSSI 18th Senior Managers Conference. Sitting (L-R)

