MEHRD officially opens KGVI National Secondary School lecture theatre

The government-state owned school, King George Six (KGVI) National Secondary School has officially opened its lecture theatre on Monday 7th, October 2024, to cater for an improved access to a conducive learning environment.

Lecture theatres and classrooms and other education equipment and facilities provide a supportive learning environment where students can learn from their teachers, interact with their fellow students and share experiences and develop not only cognitive skills but also social-emotion skills and a sense of community and belonging.

Officiating at the handover ceremony were; Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD) Dr. Franco Rodie, Secretary to Cabinet Mr. Nego Sisiolo, Deputy Secretary Public Service, Mr David Suirara, and Director Planning and Development Coordination, Mr Samuel Aroha and witnessed by MEHRD Senior Staff.

When handing over the school lecture theatre, Dr. Rodie said MEHRD as an Education Provider of the state-owned schools is glad to provide and maintain some of the school infrastructure at KGVI.

He said all Education Providers have the responsibility to build or maintain school infrastructures such as classrooms, laboratories and equipment as these are crucial elements of learning environments in schools. There is evidence to suggest that high-quality education infrastructure facilitates better instruction which in turn improves student learning outcomes.

He added that school infrastructures such as classrooms, dormitories and other facilities must meet the minimum standard to have safe and secured learning for students as provided for in the new Education Act 2023 that provides provision for water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities.

He said the Government for National Unity and Transformation (GNUT) is supporting his Ministry to establish a five-year school infrastructure plan for the period 2026-2030 to create more spaces for our children and students so that they are educated, trained and to acquire skills and knowledge they need to sustain their livelihoods and to solve problems they encounter in this ever-changing world in which we live.

Secretary to Cabinet Mr. Sisiolo adds that GNUT values education in the country and this is reflected with the recent opening of the 4th University of the South Pacific Campus in Honiara and other school infrastructures.

He commended the leadership of the school Principal, staff of KGVI and MEHRD for the collaboration to ensure the lecture theatre is completed.

He encouraged students to fully utilise the lecture theatre because that is where they can learn and be connected with their fellow students and teachers to build a sense of community and belonging.

The lecture theatre is funded by the national government under the development budget through MEHRD and constructed by J2L Construction Builder.

With pictures:

KGVI students singing their school song.

ermanent Secretary Dr. Rodie and official guests sitting inside the lecture theatre.

KGVI students assemble to witness the official opening of their lecture theatre.