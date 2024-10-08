PICP WAN successfully conclude gender in policing training in Honiara

The Australian Federal Police has concluded a four-day Gender in Policing training for the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police Women’s Advisory Network (PICP WAN) in Honiara last week (3 October).

The training, which marked an important step in advancing gender equality in policing in the region, was attended by WAN chairs from 16 of the 22 PICP member countries.

The theme of the training was “Unity in Action: Embracing Equality through the Blue Pacific”.

Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Commissioner, Mostyn Mangau, who is also the Executive Sponsor and champion for the PICP WAN, opened the training on 30 September 2024.

Visiting Australian Federal Police (AFP) Commander Pacific, Superintendent Phillippa Connell, and Commander International Strategy, Andrea Quinn, also presided at the opening of the training at the Heritage Park Hotel.

The training is part of a collaborative effort between the AFP International Gender team, the RSIPF-AFP Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP), and the Pacific Community for Law Enforcement Cooperation (PCLEC), in order to deliver tailored support to the PICP WAN. The philosophy of the program is “by the Pacific, for the Pacific”.

The training program aimed to equip participants with the tools to identify and address gender-related issues in their respective policing organisations. It focused on enhancing participants understanding of how to design and implement gender-initiatives that align with key policies and frameworks, such as the PICP and WAN strategies, and building participants’ confidence in generating senior leadership support, ensuring long-term commitment to gender-equality programs.

Commissioner Mangau described the training as “remarkable and the first of its kind in the region.” He encouraged participants to have the courage to stand up for what they believe in, to take on senior leadership roles across policing and broader sectors, and to empower and lift each other up.

Throughout the week, the program included several guest presenters and panel discussions. RSIPF Deputy Commissioner Juanita Matanga, AFP Commander Connell and Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) Director-General Dr Manu Tupou-Roosen participated in a panel discussion on “Women in Law Enforcement”. Discussion centred around enhancing the participation of women in decision-making, dedication and resilience in progressing gender equality, and the importance of drawing upon the support of Pacific partners to make a stand and to bring others along on the journey.

During the course closing ceremony, AFP Commander Connell said modern policing agencies require diversity of experience, thought, action and leadership to stay ahead of crime.

“By developing and delivering initiatives specifically designed to counter barriers to the progression of women in policing, together we will be making policing better for all,” Commander Connell said.

The fair representation and equal participation of both genders in all areas of work is a key policy objective for the Solomon Islands government. The RSIFP has embraced this objective through the implementation of gender equity strategies, including in the areas of recruitment and promotion processes.

The PICP WAN is a unique initiative focused on advancing women in policing in Pacific Island Countries. It was established following recommendations from the Australasian Council of Women and Policing conference held in Canberra in 2002. Since then, the network has played a crucial role in promoting gender equality within law enforcement across the region.

AFP Commander Connell speaking at the closing of the Gender in Policing training for the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police Women’s Advisory Network (PICP WAN).

RSIPF Commissioner, Mostyn Mangau, opening the Gender in Policing training for the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police Women’s Advisory Network (PICP WAN) in Honiara last week.

AFP Commander Pacific, Phillippa Connell, is presented with a gift at the closing of the PICP WAN Gender in Policing training.

AFP Commander Connell, RSIPF Deputy Commissioner Juanita Matanga and Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) Director-General Dr Manu Tupou-Roosen participated in a panel discussion on Women in Law Enforcement.

RSIPF Deputy Commissioner Juanita Matanga presenting a gift to AFP Commander International Strategy, Andrea Quinn,during the closing of the training.

RSIPF Commissioner, Mostyn Mangau, and visiting AFP Commander Pacific, Phillippa Connell, and Commander International Strategy, Andrea Quinn, cutting the cake at the opening of the PICP WAN Gender in Policing training.

Participants of the Gender in Policing training for the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police Women’s Advisory Network (PICP WAN) that was held in Honiara last week. RSIPF and AFP executive members witnessed the opening

