PHILIPPINES, October 8 - Press Release

October 6, 2024 'Magmalasakit sa may sakit!' -- Bong Go appeals repeal of PhilHealth's 24-hour confinement rule Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has reiterated his appeal to the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to repeal the 24-hour confinement rule, which currently requires patients to be hospitalized for at least a day to qualify for insurance coverage. As discussed during the Senate Committee on Health public hearing held last October 2, Go emphasized as chair of the said committee that this policy has been a significant financial burden for those needing only brief medical interventions or emergency outpatient services. "PhilHealth should cover outpatient and emergency services. Many Filipinos are forced to pay for a hospital room just to avail of PhilHealth benefits, even when it is not necessary. This change would reduce the expenses for our citizens," Go remarked. "Napakalaking bagay nito para sa mga kababayan natin. Instead of paying for a hospital room that isn't needed, it's better to use the funds for medicine and other medical expenses," Go emphasized. If repealed, this change will significantly widen the scope of coverage, allowing more Filipinos to receive immediate medical attention without the necessity for hospital admission. More importantly, Go emphasized that such emergency cases can also prevent more serious ailments that would cost more to both patient and PhilHealth as the state's health insurer. "Bakit hindi niyo po unahin ang prevention para maiwasan ang paglala ng sakit? Ba't hihintayin niyo pang ma-admit tapos hindi niyo naman tutulungan nang buo? Bakit hindi kayo tumulong for prevention? Marami pong sakit na pwede nating maagapan nang maaga. Mag-isip kayo, PhilHealth. Mag-isip kayo at magmalasakit kayo sa may sakit," Go said. "'Yun po ang isa sa aking gustong isulong sa ngayon. Prevention muna tayo. Huwag lumala 'yung sakit. At marami 'yan. Ang daming sakit na pwede nating maagapan na hindi lumala. At mas hindi magastos para sa pasyente at sa gobyerno," he added. This appeal corresponds with Go's consistent advocacy for PhilHealth to expand its coverage to preventive and outpatient care. He argues that preventive measures, like regular check-ups, early interventions, and affordable access to necessary medicines, are more cost-effective and can prevent more severe health conditions. "Many illnesses can be prevented with proper preventive care. We shouldn't wait for conditions to worsen before the government steps in to help our citizens," Go stressed. Go also mentioned that urgent care and emergency services could play a key role in reducing hospital admissions and saving lives. "Baka pwede n'yong pag-aralan itong emergency outpatient services na pinagbabawal ninyong i-cover pag outpatient... Kailangan n'yo pang ipa-admit ng 24 hours. Baka pwede n'yong pag-aralan at magamit 'yung pondo ninyo pambayad dun sa mga emergency outpatient services," he urged. He also reiterated his proposal to broaden PhilHealth's coverage to include costs for assistive devices such as prescription glasses, wheelchairs, and crutches, emphasizing that PhilHealth funds should be used for programs that genuinely aid Filipinos. "Bilang Mr. Malasakit, I just want to help ensure that every Filipino has access to the healthcare services they need, especially during emergencies. These services should be within everyone's reach, and lack of money should not be a barrier to treatment," Go concluded. Earlier, Go successfully appealed for the scrapping of PhilHealth's single period of confinement policy, which limited compensation for readmissions within 90 days. This decision, officially approved by the PhilHealth Board during a meeting on September 27, follows Go's persistent advocacy for fairer healthcare policies. However, called out PhilHealth's capacity to do more, stating that the agency has ample resources but has yet to fully maximize its services to benefit Filipinos. "May pera po eh, buti sana kung walang pera ang PhilHealth. Merong reserve fund kaya nga po winalis ng National Treasury kasi sobra-sobra po ang inyong pera. Bakit hindi kayo mag-isip ng marami pang mga benefit packages, increase case rates, para lesser out-of-pocket expenditure?" Go questioned. "Asahan po ninyo na tututukan po natin ito at hinding-hindi tayo papayag na mapako ang ipinangakong ito ng PhilHealth sa taumbayan," he assured.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.