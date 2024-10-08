PHILIPPINES, October 8 - Press Release

October 6, 2024 Bong Go visits Caraga, Davao Oriental to aid vulnerable sectors; inspects Super Health Center Senator Christopher "Bong" Go continues his relentless efforts to bring public services closer to Filipinos. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go emphasized the critical need for healthcare access and assistance for vulnerable sectors across the country. On Friday, October 4, Go and his Malasakit Team extended help to 250 struggling individuals gathered at the RSO Compound. They distributed food packs, snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, foldable fans, and sports equipment like basketballs and volleyballs. Some beneficiaries also received additional items such as shoes, mobile phones, bicycles, and watches. In collaboration with local government officials, including Congressman Nelson Dayanghirang, Vice Governor Nelson Dayanghirang Jr., Mayor Ronnie Osnan, and Vice Mayor Melody Anne Benitez, Go ensured additional support was provided to identified indigent sectors present at the event. Following the activity, Go inspected the ongoing construction of the new Super Health Center at Brgy. Poblacion in Caraga. "Kanina po marami ang nagpapasalamat sa akin dahil natulungan sila ng ating mga programa. Pero sa totoo lang po, ako po ang dapat na magpasalamat sa inyo dahil sa pagkakataon na inyong ibinigay sa akin upang makapag-serbisyo sa inyo," Go expressed. "Ang maiaalay ko lang po sa inyo ay ang aking kasipagan sa pagtatrabaho dahil bisyo ko na po ang magserbisyo," he added, reiterating his dedication to serving the public. He further emphasized the importance of building healthcare facilities such as Super Health Centers, a crucial part of his continued commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility nationwide. "Sa mga itinayo ng Super Health Centers, nakita namin kung gaano kalaki ang naitutulong nito sa komunidad, lalo na sa rural areas. 'Yun po ang layunin ng mga Super Health Centers, ang ilapit sa mamamayan ang serbisyong medikal ng gobyerno," Go explained. Go reaffirmed his support for establishing more Super Health Centers across the country, underscoring their potential to significantly reduce hospital occupancy rates while bringing essential medical services closer to communities. These centers provide primary care, medical consultations, and early disease detection, further bolstering the healthcare sector at the grassroots level. Thanks to the concerted efforts of Go, his fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health (DOH) under the leadership of Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, funding has been allocated for the establishment of more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including 14 in Davao Oriental. In support of community health frontliners, Go also distributed grocery packs, snacks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to barangay health workers (BHWs) and Barangay Nutrition Scholars (BNS) present during the event. Addressing the concerns of health workers, Go shared that he has been consistently urging the DOH and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to expedite the release of the long-overdue Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) for qualified health workers. Go also extended additional aid to individuals with medical needs, encouraging them to seek assistance from the Malasakit Centers, including the one located at the Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in Mati City. Malasakit Centers serve as one-stop shops for medical assistance programs aimed at helping indigent patients significantly reduce their hospital expenses. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized this initiative. To date, 166 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, with the DOH reporting that the program has already assisted over 15 million Filipinos. "Patuloy nating ilapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga nangangailangan nito. Bisyo ko po ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," Go underscored, highlighting his compassionate service to Filipinos in need, earning him the moniker "Mr. Malasakit." On the same day, Go also provided aid to another batch of poor residents in Caraga, further demonstrating his commitment to the welfare of vulnerable communities.

