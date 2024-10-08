Westie Foundation of America Launches New Social Media Page

The Westie Foundation - and the dogs -- invite you to join their new Facebook page Westie Foundation of America logo

Nonprofit's Facebook page debut to focus on health, wellness of the West Highland White Terrier Breed (https://www.facebook.com/WFAInc)

The Westie Foundation of America is excited to launch our new Facebook page to share the latest information on research efforts to improve the health of the greatest canine breed” — Bebe Pinter, President of the Westie Foundation of America

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Westie Foundation of America (WFA), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the health and well-being of the West Highland White Terrier, also known affectionately as the “ Westie ”, announced today the unveiling of a brand new Facebook page dedicated to the health, happiness – and not to mention the handsomeness -- of the 300-year-old Westie breed. The new WFA Facebook page may be found at: https://www.facebook.com/WFAInc “The Westie Foundation of America is excited to launch our new Facebook page to share the latest information on research efforts to improve the health of the greatest canine breed -- the West Highland White Terrier. The new page will allow us to engage with pet owners, veterinarians, breeders and enthusiasts to celebrate these dogs while educating our audience about paths to better health and happiness for the Westie breed and their humans,” said Bebe Pinter, President of the Westie Foundation of America. “Everyone who loves Westies is encouraged to join.”Fluffy dogs with black marble-like eyes described by the American Kennel Club (AKC) as a “plush-toy exterior”, Westies are known for their energy, playfulness, and high level of intelligence. The breed, with striking pure white hair, has been around for three centuries and is generally a long-lived dog as Westies’ lifespans can reach up to 15 years. The breed has origins in Scotland and may be traced back as far as the time of England’s King James I according to Britannica.com.Like most breeds, Westies can suffer from health issues and the WFA, established in 1996, has a mission to tackle them. Research efforts supported by the organization include ongoing research projects in diseases like bladder cancer, atopic dermatitis, and pulmonary fibrosis as well as other conditions that are also found in other breeds and also in humans.“We welcome dog lovers to join us in our efforts to cure the diseases that afflict our adorable canine friends. Our new Facebook page is one of the best ways to stay informed about research and other important efforts WFA is supporting to improve Westie lives,” Pinter said.The WFA’s efforts support research to explore ways in which Westies may live longer and healthier lives. To that end, the organization has also established the first Westie Biobank and supports efforts to improve human health, as well, by studying naturally-occurring deadly diseases that afflict dogs and people. For more information on research supported by the organization, visit https://www.westiefoundation.org About the Westie Foundation of America (WFA):The Westie Foundation of America, Inc., (WFA) is a non-profit corporation, recognized by the IRS as a 501(c)(3) organization. The mission of the Foundation is to provide financial aid and other support for medical research to benefit the health and quality of life of West Highland White Terriers; and to develop and communicate information regarding the health, care, breeding and quality of life of Westies to Westie owners, Westie breeders and veterinarians. To find out more about the WFA Biobank and the WFA’s efforts, or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit: https://www.WestieFoundation.org

