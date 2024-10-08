Commissioner Manolo Reyes will distribute sandbags to residents
Next date: Tuesday, October 08, 2024 | 10:00 AM to 06:00 PM
District 4 Commissioner Manolo Reyes will continue distributing sandbags at Douglas Park to help residents mitigate the impact of the heavy rains currently affecting South Florida.
Tomorrow, October 8, 2024, sandbags will be available from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (while supplies last). Residents must show ID as proof of residency within the City of Miami.
