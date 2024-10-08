Submit Release
Commissioner Manolo Reyes will distribute sandbags to residents

Next date: Tuesday, October 08, 2024 | 10:00 AM to 06:00 PM

District 4 Commissioner Manolo Reyes will continue distributing sandbags at Douglas Park to help residents mitigate the impact of the heavy rains currently affecting South Florida.

Tomorrow, October 8, 2024, sandbags will be available from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (while supplies last). Residents must show ID as proof of residency within the City of Miami.

  • Tuesday, October 08, 2024 | 10:00 AM - 06:00 PM

Douglas Park, 2755 SW 37 Ave, Miami, 331344, View Map

2755 SW 37 Ave , Miami 331344

Douglas Park

2755 SW 37 Ave , Miami 331344

