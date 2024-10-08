'THIS IS YOUR SONG' MAKES WAVES ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO & TUBI, EXPANDS TO UK & CANADA, AND SPARKS GLOBAL DISCUSSION

theatrical movie poster for the film This Is Your Song Actors Briana Walsh "Jules" and Jordan Potch "James" in the film This Is Your Song Actors Briana Walsh "Jules" and Jordan Potch "James" in the film This Is Your Song

Groundbreaking 97-Minute Continuous Shot Film Thrives on Streaming Platforms, Captivating Audiences and Critics Alike

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The innovative cinematic masterpiece THIS IS YOUR SONG continues to break barriers and capture the global audience’s imagination. After wowing viewers with its record-breaking 97-minute continuous shot at its LA premiere, the film has successfully made its mark on popular streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Tubi . As THIS IS YOUR SONG launches in the UK and Canada, discussions about its technical feats and emotional depth are fueling online forums, and social media chatter is driving even more buzz as the film gears up for its release in additional countries soon. Additionally, the Slovakian distribution company Filmzie, where the platform focuses on community engagement, encouraging users to share their reviews, supporting indie filmmakers has picked up the film for newer territories.Trivia & Online Buzz: Not only has THIS IS YOUR SONG been praised for its technical ingenuity, but it’s also sparked extensive online discussion among filmmakers and movie buffs about its innovative use of a continuous shot. Many have taken to social media and Reddit to dissect how the film's creators pulled off such a complex production, sparking fascination around the technical behind-the-scenes work that made it possible.What Critics & Audiences Are Saying: Critics are praising THIS IS YOUR SONG for not only its technical achievement but also its profound narrative impact. on Rotten Tomatoes Critics called it, “A bold cinematic experiment that succeeds on every level. A true game-changer for modern filmmaking.” The film was also hailed the film as, “An emotional rollercoaster and technical marvel that will be remembered for years to come.”Audiences have been equally enamored, with a 4.9-star rating on Amazon Prime Video and glowing reviews across Tubi. One Amazon reviewer commented, “A mesmerizing, one-of-a-kind film that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in cinema. Every second is captivating.” Another Tubi viewer wrote, “The continuous shot keeps you glued to the screen. The emotional journey is unmatched.” Fans have also noted the film’s rewatchability, discovering new details and nuances with each viewing.Global Expansion & Future Releases: Following its U.S. success, THIS IS YOUR SONG's distributor Indie Rights Movies has officially released the film on Prime Video and other platforms in the UK and Canada, where it has quickly garnered the attention of new international audiences. The film is also expected to expand to additional territories in the coming months, with global film lovers eagerly awaiting its arrival.The film’s director, Hassan Said, shared his excitement about the growing fanbase: “We always believed this story would resonate worldwide, but the incredible response and conversations it has sparked online have blown us away. We’re thrilled to see how the film is inspiring not only audiences but also filmmakers and critics.”With a strong online presence and an ever-expanding audience, THIS IS YOUR SONG is positioning itself as a landmark achievement in modern cinema. Its growing momentum on streaming platforms continues to fuel its international rollout, making it one of the most talked-about films of the year.Where to Watch: THIS IS YOUR SONG is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Youtube, Google Play, and Tubi in select regions, with additional global releases to be announced soon.About the Film:THIS IS YOUR SONG is a groundbreaking cinematic achievement, celebrated for its daring use of a 97-minute continuous shot and its powerful emotional storytelling. Following its LA premiere, the film has gained traction online and on streaming platforms, praised by both critics and audiences for pushing the boundaries of modern filmmakin

