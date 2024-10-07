Senate Resolution 334 Printer's Number 1892

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - A Resolution directing the President of the Senate to instruct the Sergeant-at-Arms to bring Patrick M. Browne, Secretary of Revenue, before the bar of the Senate for refusal to comply with a subpoena issued by the Committee on Intergovernmental Operations.

